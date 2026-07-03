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Interview: Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic Talks His Calligraphy Work and Projects for MoMA and the CFDA
We sat down with design guru Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic to get an in-depth look at his creative process.
susanc4d3da54bb4342 days ago