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‘Vultures 1’ Proves Giving Up on Kanye Is Harder Than It Looks

A look at the latest release from the polarizing Chicago legend.

Peter A. Berry886 days ago
kaliuchisalbumreviewremooninvenustwo
Music

Kali Uchis Is the Sultry Villain R&amp;B Needs Right Now

On her third LP, ‘Red Moon in Venus,’ the Colombian singer plays to her sultry sonic strengths and embodies a modern Latin soul diva. Here's our album review.

E.R. Pulgar1227 days ago
elephantmansbonesreviewthealchemistrocmarciano3
Music

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Paint a Masterpiece on ‘The Elephant Man’s Bones’

Crime rap is what Roc Marciano and The Alchemist excel at, and this album is their tour de force. Here's our review of 'The Elephant Man's Bones.'

Angel Diaz1415 days ago
Peppa v Kanye
Music

Peppa Pig Account Trolls Kanye West Over 'Donda' Review Rating

'Donda' has everyone chiming in on Kanye West's latest moves, even the lead character of 'Peppa Pig,' a British animated series for preschoolers.

Xavier Hamilton1780 days ago
Kanye West 'Jesus Is King' review
Music

Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Delivers Musical Highs Amid Hollow Lows

Kanye West’s ninth studio album ‘Jesus Is King’ is highlighted by strong production, but it doesn’t live up to the standards of the majority of his catalog.

Will Schube2455 days ago
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