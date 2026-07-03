Air Jordan Xiv

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Air Jordan 14 Retro 'Black Toe' 487471-160
Sneakers

'Black Toe' Air Jordan 14 Returns Next Month

Here's how you can buy the OG colorway.

Brandon Richard636 days ago
A pair of Air Jordan 14 Retro sneakers displayed against a neutral background
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Flint Grey' Air Jordan 14

The tonal colorway releases this month.

Brandon Richard860 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Black & White' Air Jordan 14 Retro

The new PE-esque colorway is expected to drop this month.

Brandon Richard959 days ago
Air Jordan 14 XIV Laney High 487471-407 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the ‘Laney’ Air Jordan 14

Inspired by Michael Jordan's time at Wilmington's Laney High School, the 'Laney' Air Jordan 14 features the Pirates' school colorway of royal blue and yellow.

Brandon Richard1162 days ago
Air Jordan 14 'Desert Sand' 487471 021 (Pair)
Sneakers

Closer Look at the 'Desert Sand' Air Jordan 14

The 'Desert Sand' Air Jordan 14 will release on May 15, 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard2992 days ago
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Air Jordan 14 XIV Girls Fuchsia Blast Release Date 654969 110 Profile
Sneakers

The 'Black Toe' Air Jordan 14 Remixed for Girls

The girls' 'Fuchsia Blast' Air Jordan 14 releases on May 14, 2018 for $140.

Brandon Richard2995 days ago
Air Jordan 32 Low 'Last Shot' AH3347 003 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Last Shot' Air Jordan 32 Lows Coming Soon

The 'Last Shot' Air Jordan 32 will release in Spring 2018.

Brandon Richard3011 days ago
Michael Jordan Last Shot
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Last Bulls Sneakers To Come Back 20 Years Later

The "Last Shot" and "Candy Cane" Air Jordan 14s are returning for the the model's 20th Anniversary in 2018.

Brandon Richard3169 days ago
Air Jordan 14 Defining Moments Black Gold Release Date 487471 022 (1)
Sneakers

'Defining Moments' Air Jordan 13s and 14s Releasing This Summer

A pack may be releasing celebrating Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Brandon Richard3408 days ago
Daunte Culpepper Air Jordan 14 White/PE PE Cleats
Sneakers

Do You Remember When Daunte Culpepper Had His Own Air Jordan Cleats?

An extremely rare pair of Daunte Culpepper Air Jordan exclusive cleats has surfaced.

Brandon Richard3519 days ago
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Michael Jordan Last Shot
Sneakers

An Ode to the XIV: The Last Great Air Jordan

Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield made the Air Jordan XIV special, and the "Indiglo" pair is returning today.

Amir Ismael3625 days ago
Air Jordan XXX1 USA Release Date
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"USA" and "Rio" Jordan XXX1s, "Indiglo" Jordan XIVs, plus two adidas D Rose 7 colorways and more.

Riley Jones3627 days ago
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Sneakers

Drake Showed Up to His OVO Basketball Tournament in Unreleased Air Jordans

While Detroit Piston Stanley Johnson hit the game winner for OVO, Drizzy enjoyed the action in the unreleased "Oregon" Air Jordan 14 PE.

Brandon Richard3638 days ago
Drake Wearing the Oreogn Air Jordan 14
Sneakers

Drake Showed Up to His OVO Basketball Tournament in Unreleased Air Jordans

The OVO Bounce Finals feature an appearance by Drake in Oregon Jordans.

Brandon Richard3638 days ago

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