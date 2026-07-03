Air Jordan Xi

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Air Jordan 11 XI Bred Velvet 2024 Release Date
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Bred Velvet' Air Jordan 11

This OG-inspired style is scheduled to drop in November.

Brandon Richard625 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Cement Grey' AV2187 140 (Pair)
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Cement Grey' Air Jordan 11 Low

Jordan Brand is releasing a new Air Jordan 11 Low in a familiar 'White/University Blue/Cement Grey' colorway. Find the release date and pricing details here.

Riley Jones1219 days ago
Air Jordan 11 XI Animal Instinct Women's AR0715-010 Release Date Pair
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 11 Taps Into Its ‘Animal Instincts’ This Holiday Season

The 'Animal Instinct' Air Jordan 11 features exotic animal prints and black suede upper. Click for a closer look at the women's exclusive Black Friday release.

Brandon Richard1719 days ago
Air Jordan XI 11 Adapt DA7990 100 Release Date
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Introduces Auto-Lacing Air Jordans

The auto-lacing Air Jordan 11 Adapt is releasing on December 30, 2020. Click to learn more about the innovative sneaker.

Brandon Richard2074 days ago
end of decade hype sneaker lead
Sneakers

The Most Hyped Sneakers of the Decade

The most hyped sneakers that defined the 2010-2019 decade, including Red Octobers, Yeezy Boosts, and Nike Mags.

Matt Welty2430 days ago
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Air Jordan 11 Low Golf Cool Grey Release Date AQ0963 002 Pair
Sneakers

You Can Now Golf in 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 11s

First spotted in 2015, the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 11 golf shoe is finally set to make its retail debut ahead of Thanksgiving.

Brandon Richard2436 days ago
air jordan 11 xi retro bred 2019 378037 061 pair
Sneakers

'Bred' Air Jordan 11 Is Returning Next Month

For the first time since 2012, the 'Bred' Air Jordan 11 returns to retail, this year sporting the higher cut patent leather overlay featured on the originals.

Brandon Richard2437 days ago
air jordan 11 xi womens vast grey metallic silver ar0715 100 pair
Sneakers

This Air Jordan 11 Will Be Available Exclusively For Female Sneaker Fans

A new 'Vast Grey' colorway of the Air Jordan 11 will be releasing sometime in Nov. 2019, joining the original 'Bred' colorway.

Brandon Richard2437 days ago
Air Jordan XI Concord
Sneakers

How the Air Jordan XI Became the New Dad Shoe

The Dad Shoe trend has caught on over the past year or so, but is the Air Jordan XI the new and ultimate dad sneaker? We take a look at the shoe's legacy.

Nick Grant2655 days ago
Best Sneakers 2018
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers of 2018

This year's best sneakers include the Air Jordan XI, Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97, Off-White x Air Jordan, Travis Scott x Air Jordan IV and more.

Matt Welty2769 days ago
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Air Jordan 11 'Concord' 378037 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

The 10 Best Deals on the Air Jordan XI

These are the 10 best deals on the Air Jordan XI available right now including the popular 'Concord,' 'Bred,' and 'Space Jam' colorways and more.

Mike DeStefano2778 days ago
Air Jordan 11 'Concord' 378037 100 (Lateral)
Sneakers

'Concord' Air Jordan 11s Will Be Easy to Get, and That's a Good Thing

Breaking down why it will be easy to get the 'Concord' Air Jordan 11 when it releases this weekend on Dec. 8 and more importantly, why that's a good thing.

John Gotty2779 days ago
Michael Jordan Wearing the Air Jordan XI 'Concord'
Sneakers

How the Air Jordan XI Became Michael Jordan’s Most Hyped Sneaker

A look back at the holiday retro releases of the Air Jordan XI and how the shoes became one of Michael Jordan's most hyped and sought after sneakers.

Matt Welty2779 days ago
Air Jordan 11 XI Platinum Tint Release Date 378037 016 Pair
Sneakers

An Official Look at the 'Platinum Tint' Air Jordan 11

An all-new colorway of Michael Jordan's classic 72-10 championship sneaker, the 'Platinum Tint' Air Jordan 11 Retro will release during October 2018 for $220.

Brandon Richard2844 days ago

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