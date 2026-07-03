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Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Aqua' Air Jordan 6

New take on Michael Jordan's 1993 All-Star sneaker.

Brandon Richard1029 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Midnight Navy' CT8529 141 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Midnight Navy' Air Jordan 6 Release Date Has Been Confirmed

Originally released in 2000, the 'Midnight Navy' Air Jordan 6 is making a return to retail in May 2022. Click for an early look and the release info.

Brandon Richard1542 days ago
Air Jordan VI 6 UNC Release Date CT8529 410 Pair
Sneakers

SNKRS Won't Release the 'UNC' Air Jordan 6

A 'UNC' Air Jordan 6 Retro paying homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater is expected to release in March 2022. Click for a look at what to expect.

Brandon Richard1598 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Mint Foam' DQ4914 103 Pair
Sneakers

Women's 'Mint Foam' Air Jordan 6 Is Reportedly Releasing in March

The 'Mint Foam' Air Jordan 6 will release exclusively in women's sizes in March 2022. Click for an early look and what to expect from the upcoming retro.

Brandon Richard1606 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Electric Green' CT8529 003 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Electric Green' Air Jordan 6

The Air Jordan 6 will debut in an 'Electric Green' colorway in June 2021. Click here for an official look and additional release information.

Jordan Rose1957 days ago
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Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Carmine' 2021 CT8529 106 Pair
Sneakers

'Carmine' Air Jordan 6s Get an Official Release Date

Last available in 2014, the original 'Carmine' Air Jordan 6 is releasing again in February 2021. Click here for additional release info and a detailed look.

Brandon Richard1987 days ago
Best Air Jordans 2019
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2019

From OG Js to Travis Scott's new takes on classic designs, these are the best Jordans of the year.

Matt Welty2411 days ago
travis scott air jordan 6 vi retro cn1084 200 pair
Sneakers

Travis Scott's Air Jordan 6 Collab Scheduled to Drop This Week

With the world watching, Travis Scott debuted his next Air Jordan collaboration, the Air Jordan 6, alongside Adam Levine an Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl.

Brandon Richard2474 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Canvas MLB Pack
Sneakers

Jordan Brand's MLB Athletes Gifted Exclusive Air Jordan 6

Jordan Brand celebrates its 2019 MLB roster by gifting its baseball athletes special packs featuring an exclusive pair of canvas Air Jordan 6s.

Brandon Richard2604 days ago
Michael Jordan Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Outfit
Sneakers

James Whitner Is the Sneaker Store Owner That Michael Jordan Treats Like Family

James Whitner, the owner of Social Status and A Ma Maniere, talks about his relationship with Michael Jordan and his upcoming Jordan collaboration.

Matt Welty2683 days ago
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Air Jordan 6 'Diffused Blue' 384664 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Diffused Blue' Air Jordan 6

The Jimmy Butler Air Jordan 6 PE will release October 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard2768 days ago
20 things nike airmax 95 tinker hatfield
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Unveils Tinker Hatfield-Inspired 'Nike Icons' Collection

Inspired by some of Tinker Hatfield's most iconic designs outside of Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 'Nike Icons' Collection features Air Jordans 3, 6, 8 and 10.

Brandon Richard2848 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Tinker' 384664 104 (Pair)
Sneakers

Detailed Look at Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 6s

A special colorway of the Air Jordan 6 inspired by its designer.

Brandon Richard2850 days ago
Nike Air Max 93 'Dusty Cactus' White/Sport Turquoise Black 306551 107 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano3089 days ago

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