Air Jordan V

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Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Lucky Green' Air Jordan 5

The women's exclusive colorway arrives this month.

Brandon Richard884 days ago
Air Jordan 5 V Cheetah Gentry Humphrey Sample
Sneakers

Former Jordan Brand VP Shares Unreleased Air Jordan 5

Gentry Humphrey counts down to Christmas with 'Cheetah' sample.

Brandon Richard939 days ago
Devin Booker Wears Air Jordan 5 Shawn Marion PE
Sneakers

Devin Booker Wears Rare Air Jordans to Honor Shawn Marion

Air Jordan 5 PE hits the court for legend's Ring of Honor induction.

Brandon Richard945 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro Women's 'Mars For Her' DD9336 800 Pair
Sneakers

'Dunk on Mars' Air Jordan 5 Gets an Release Date

The 'Mars for Her' Air Jordan 5 draws inspiration from the 'Raging Bull' colorway, paring a bright red upper with orange accents for a women's exclusive.

Brandon Richard1310 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Green Bean' 2022 DM9014 003 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at This Year's 'Green Bean' Air Jordan 5

Originally released in 2006, the 'Green Bean' Air Jordan 5 Retro is set to make its first retail appearance in 15 years when it releases in May 2022.

Brandon Richard1528 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 V Quai 54 2021 Release Date Profile
Sneakers

Air Jordan 5 Headlines the Latest 'Quai 54' Collection

Jordan Brand is releasing another 'Quai 54' Air Jordan 5 Retro to celebrate the annual Parisian streetball tournament during Summer 2021. Click for details.

Brandon Richard1842 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Veneer' 2020 DA1469 200 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Is Giving Early Access to More Dunks Tomorrow

Nike's SNKRS app is giving early access to more sneakers tomorrow including the 'Veneer' Dunk Low & the 'What the' Air Jordan 5. Find out more here.

Riley Jones2089 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail/Fire Red/Muslin/Black' (Pair)
Sneakers

'Sail' Off-White x Air Jordan 5s Are Releasing Next Week

Nike has confirmed the release details on Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail' collaboration. Click here to learn more about the release.

Brandon Richard2097 days ago
Best Air Jordans 2019
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2019

From OG Js to Travis Scott's new takes on classic designs, these are the best Jordans of the year.

Matt Welty2412 days ago
BESTOF2019 ExpensiveSneakers
Sneakers

The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2019

From Trophy Room x Air Jordans to Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s, these are the shoes with the biggest price tags on the secondary market.

Matt Welty2416 days ago
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Trophy Room x Air Jordan 16 Rose Gold Sample
Sneakers

Marcus Jordan Scrapped These Unreleased Air Jordan Samples

During his appearance on 'Full Size Run,' Michael Jordan's son Marcus revealed Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 16 samples that never released.

Brandon Richard2416 days ago
Air Jordan 3 III Knicks Release Date 136064 148
Sneakers

A Look Ahead to Next Summer's Air Jordan Retro Release Dates

Summer 2019's Air Jordan Retro lineup includes the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4, as well as 'Tinker' Jordan 3s, 'Knicks' 3s and 'Michigan' Jordan 5s.

Brandon Richard2766 days ago
Nike LeBron 15 Air Jordan 5 Black Metallic PE Side
Sneakers

LeBron James Pays Tribute to Michael Jordan with Special Sneakers

Paying tribute to Michael Jordan, LeBron James debuts a Nike LeBron 15 inspired by the white-laced Air Jordan 5 'Black Metallic' PE worn by Jordan in 1990.

Brandon Richard2805 days ago
air jordan 5 international flight release date 136027 148 pair
Sneakers

These Air Jordans Are Inspired by Street Art in Barcelona

The 'Orange Peel' Air Jordan 5 will release on August 25, 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard2911 days ago

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