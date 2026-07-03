Air Jordan 11 Concord

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Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Dark Concord' DD0587 141 Pair
Sneakers

'Dark Concord' Air Jordan 5 Gets an Official Release Date

An Air Jordan 11-inspired 'Dark Concord' Air Jordan 5 is dropping in August 2022. Click here for the official release info and a detailed look at the shoe.

Victor Deng1456 days ago
Air Jordan 11 'Concord' 378037 100 (Lateral)
Sneakers

'Concord' Air Jordan 11s Will Be Easy to Get, and That's a Good Thing

Breaking down why it will be easy to get the 'Concord' Air Jordan 11 when it releases this weekend on Dec. 8 and more importantly, why that's a good thing.

John Gotty2779 days ago
Michael Jordan Wearing the Air Jordan XI 'Concord'
Sneakers

How the Air Jordan XI Became Michael Jordan’s Most Hyped Sneaker

A look back at the holiday retro releases of the Air Jordan XI and how the shoes became one of Michael Jordan's most hyped and sought after sneakers.

Matt Welty2780 days ago
Sneakersnstuff Grail Tour Air Jordan 11 'Concord'
Sneakers

Historic Air Jordan 11s on Display in Exclusive Sneakersnstuff Gallery

Retailer Sneakersnstuff is hosting a 'Grail Tour' exhibit highlighting some of the most important game-worn Air Jordan 11s ever for the return of the 'Concord.'

Riley Jones2797 days ago
Concord Air Jordan 11 2011 Retro
Sneakers

Over 1 Million Pairs of 'Concord' Air Jordan 11s Rumored to Release

The holiday 2018 Air Jordan 11 'Concord' release is rumored to have over one million pairs.

Riley Jones3041 days ago
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Price the Hype Ep. 5
Sneakers

Complex Staff Members Get Their Sneakers Destroyed on Our Game Show

On the season finale of Price the Hype, Complex staff members put their sneaker knowledge to the test to win some free Air Jordans.

Mike DeStefano3179 days ago
Air Jordan 11 "Concord" Golf Shoe
Sneakers

Dez Bryant Gets Exclusive Air Jordan 11 Golf Shoes

Dez Bryant previews the "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Low Golf Shoe.

Amir Ismael3410 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Concord Game Used
Sneakers

You Can Buy Michael Jordan's "Concord" 11s

MJ's game-worn pair from the 72-10 season is up for auction.

Riley Jones3627 days ago
Sneakers

A History of 'Concord' 11 Inspired Air Jordan Shoes

Taking a look back at some of the past Jordan releases styled with Concord cues.

Brandon Richard4455 days ago
Sneakers

New Shots of the 'Concord' Air Jordan 11 Low You'll Be Able to Parade Around in This Spring

Almost 18 years in the making, the 'Concord' Air Jordan 11 Low will finally make its retail debut this May.

Brandon Richard4511 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Concord'

From the parade to shelves, the 'Concord' Air Jordan 11 Low will finally make its retail debut this spring.

Brandon Richard4515 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 11 Retro - "Concord" - Official Images

An official look at one of the most anticipated releases of this year.

Sole Collector5324 days ago
Sneakers

Will The 2011 "Concord" Air Jordan Retro 11 Release Have #45 On The Heel?

Rapper Drake gives us a look at this Air Jordan Retro collection, which includes an interesting variation of the "Concord" Retro 11. A sign of things to come this holiday season?

Brandon Richard5639 days ago
Sneakers

Confirmed: "Concord" Air Jordan Retro 11 Returning This Holiday Season

One of the most popular Air Jordan releases of all-time is confirmed to be on the Holiday 2011 schedule.

Brandon Richard5651 days ago

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