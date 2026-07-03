Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

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Air Jordan 1 Silhouette
Sneakers

Chicago Bulls Colors Return to the Air Jordan 1

Familiar Chicago Bulls colors are returning to the latest Air Jordan 1 High colorway reportedly releasing in Fall 2021. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2004 days ago
nike lebron 17 xvii future air ct3843 100 lateral
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

Along with the Air Jordan 34 to the Nike LeBron 17 that are set to make their debut this week, here's a complete list of what's releasing this weekend.

Victor Deng2489 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates August 2019
Sneakers

August's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4 to the 'Eric Koston' Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low, here are the most important Air Jordan releases for August 2019.

Sole Collector2543 days ago
April Air Jordan Release Dates
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April's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Check out the most important Air Jordan releases dropping in April including the 'Candy Cane' Air Jordan 14, Air Jordan 13 'Cap and Gown' and more.

Sole Collector2665 days ago
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An Official Look at the 'Black/Gum' Air Jordan 1 Retro

The Air Jordan 1 High will soon release in an all-new colorway befitting of its classic silhouette.

Brandon Richard4248 days ago
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Release Date: Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black/Black-Gum

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG is set to drop in another new colorway, this holiday season.

Sole Collector4253 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG - Green Suede

The model that started it all for the Jordan Brand continues to impress with an all new 'Green Suede' edition on the way.

Sole Collector4435 days ago
Sneakers

New Images of The 'Gym Red' Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

This summer's footwear selection from the Jordan Brand will also include this OG-inspired take on the iconic Air Jordan 1 High.

Sole Collector4494 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG - Gym Red - New Images

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Sole Collector4582 days ago
Sneakers

AIr Jordan 1 Retro High OG - Black/Varsity Red // Detailed Look

The model that started it all for Michael and the Swoosh is set to make its long-awaited return at the end of this month.

Sole Collector4596 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro OG 'Laney' - Detailed Images

A detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro OG 'Laney,' releasing this weekend at Jordan Brand retailers.

Brennan Williams4631 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG - Laney

The Jordan Brand's celebration of MJ's high school days will also include the release of this Laney-inspired Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.

Sole Collector4643 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG - Black/Red - New Images

The Jordan Brand will look to close out the year on top with this December's release of the timeless Black/Red Air Jordan 1 High.

Sole Collector4678 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG - Black/Varsity Red // First Look

We kick off the new week with our first look at one of this holiday season's biggest releases in in the Black/Red Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.

Sole Collector4681 days ago

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