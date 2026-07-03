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FTR Retains AEW World Tag Team Championship
Sports

Inside FTR’s Brutal AEW Dynasty Win Over Copeland And Cage

Blood, chaos, and a hometown heartbreak: how FTR used every weapon, every trick, and a little help from Stokely Hathaway to keep the AEW tag titles in Vancouver.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
Chris Jericho Has Returned to AEW
Sports

Chris Jericho Returns to AEW on ‘Dynamite’ After Months of WWE Speculation

Inside the hometown AEW Dynamite moment that fueled the reaction in Winnipeg, with fans singing ‘Judas’ at the top of their lungs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Sports

CM Punk Fired From AEW Following Backstage Confrontation With Jack Perry

In an explosive fight before the company's All In pay-per-view in London, things reportedly turned violent between the two wrestlers.

Jade Gomez1049 days ago

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