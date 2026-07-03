Adidas KB8 2

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Adidas Originals Never Made 'Triple Black' Collection 1
Sneakers

Adidas' 'Never Made' Collection Gets a 'Triple Black' Makeover

Adidas is releasing 'Triple Black' versions of its 'Never Made' collection. The range fuses popular retro uppers with new midsole technology like Boost and 4D.

Mike DeStefano2780 days ago
Adidas 'Never Made/Genealogy of NMD'
Sneakers

Adidas Debuts the 'Never Made' Collection

Adidas officially unveiled its 'Never Made' collection. It consists of eight pairs that fuse uppers of classic silhouettes with modern tech like Boost and 4D.

Mike DeStefano2838 days ago
Adidas KB8 2/Crazy 2 BYW (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas Adds BYW Tooling to a Retro Kobe Signature

Adidas remixes the KB8 II with Boost technology.

Brandon Richard2874 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Crazy 2 in Grey

As spotted on the feet of Iman Shumpert this past season, the adidas Crazy 2 will retro in grey later this year.

Brandon Richard4420 days ago
Sneakers

Iman Shumpert Will Probably Wear This 'Knicks' adidas Crazy 2 Next Season

A fan of the adidas KB8 II, Iman Shumpert will likely break this Knicks-flavored colorway out at the Garden next season.

Brandon Richard4427 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas KB8 2 Retro Visiting Elm Street?

Will adidas debut special shoes for Halloween? Christmas?

Brandon Richard4447 days ago

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