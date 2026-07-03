Adidas JS Wings 2

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Bill Maher Hates This Guy's adidas Jeremy Scott Sneakers
Sneakers

Bill Maher Hates This Guy's adidas Jeremy Scott Sneakers

When Frank Luntz stepped on stage wearing Jeremy Scott's USA-themed adidas JS Wings 2.0, Bill Maher went into full "What are thooooose? mode.

Brandon Richard3653 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Originals JS Wings 2.0 - Black Patent

Referring to any make-up of Jeremy Scott's Wings 2.0 as "simple" is borderline impossible, but this upcoming release is certainly one of the more relaxed looks for the model we've seen to date.

Brandon Richard5124 days ago

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