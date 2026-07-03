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Looking for the best shoe app in Canada? There's a new contender: the adidas CONFIRMED app is officially available in the Great White North. Find out more.Dragana Kovacevic
The Grammy-winning Toronto artist wears adidas's new sustainable Stan Smith and tells us how working with Kanye West shaped his new project 'God's Algorithm.'Alex Nino Gheciu
The Canadian art director spoke with us about the importance of the campaign and value of diversifying voices and visions over all forms of content creation.SRD2
The Toronto-based upcycling designer and founder of RemixedbyTal stars in our latest lookbook talks about how to find a style that stays true to you.Akeena Legall