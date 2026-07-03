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adidas basketball natalie achonwa
Sports

Building a Platform: Natalie Achonwa Talks Basketball, Advocacy, and adidas Sponsorship

As captain of the Canadian senior women’s basketball team, WNBA veteran, and face for Adidas Basketball, Natalie Achonwa is always up to something.

Oren Weisfeld1272 days ago
Adidas x Jack The Ripper sneaker
Sneakers

adidas Taps Jack the Ripper to Create Filipino-Inspired Sneakers for Jalen Green

To welcome Jalen Green to Toronto, adidas Canada held a Filipino Night Market, featuring Filipino-Canadian businesses and a customized pair of kicks for him.

Alex Nino Gheciu1551 days ago
Back of adidas' Kyle Lowry 'Forever Home' hoodie
Style

adidas Is Dropping a Kyle Lowry Collection to Celebrate His Return to Toronto

In celebration of the Lowry’s homecoming next month, adidas Canada is releasing an exclusive collection made in collaboration with the point guard.

Alex Nino Gheciu1640 days ago
ruru-baked-adidas-confirmed
Sneakers

adidas and Toronto's Ruru Baked Drop New Ice Cream Flavour

To celebrate the launch of the adidas CONFIRMED app in Canada, the Three Stripes and Ruru Baked are releasing a limited-edition ice cream flavour.

Alex Nino Gheciu1730 days ago
adidas-overkill-8500
Sneakers

You Can Cop the adidas x Overkill ZX 8500 in Canada This Weekend

For the latest release in its A-ZX series, adidas linked up with Berlin sneaker shop Overkill for a shoe channeling the German capital's graffiti culture.

Alex Nino Gheciu1906 days ago
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Natalya Amres poses in Adidas Stan Smith
Sneakers

Fashion Remixer Natalya Amres on Sustainability and Working With adidas

Toronto's Natalya Amres rocks adidas' new Stan Smiths in our lookbook while chatting deconstructive design and what streetwear brands can do to save the planet.

Akeena Legall1948 days ago
stan smith forever
Sneakers

Inside adidas’ Cleanest and Greenest Stan Smith Yet 

For the 50th anniversary of the Stan Smith, adidas is remaking the shoe from the inside with eco-conscious materials and introducing three new iterations.

Alex Nino Gheciu1955 days ago
terry fox adidas ultraboost dna limited edition
Sneakers

Adidas Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Terry Fox Ultraboost DNA

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Fox's Marathon of Hope, the brand has reimagined the shoe as something the icon would wear today.

Alex Nino Gheciu2054 days ago
terry fox adidas canada
Style

Adidas Unveils Terry Fox 40th Anniversary Collection

All net proceeds will go to support cancer research.

Alex Nino Gheciu2255 days ago
adidas canada mitsu
Style

Adidas Canada Gives DIY Floral Workshop for Mother’s Day

The brand has joined forces with Toronto-based studio Mitsu to teach you how to make an Ikebana flower arrangement with easily accessible items.

Josh Walker2261 days ago
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adidas canada masks interview
Style

Adidas Canada & Ūnika Swim Link Up to Produce Face Masks

The masks will be donated to health care professionals and essential workers in Canada as they continue to fight against COVID-19.

Josh Walker2280 days ago

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