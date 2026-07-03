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3Smoke (credit: @coldshots__)
Music

Bossman Birdie & Paper Pabs Return As 3Smoke For “Fun”

After introducing us to their latest joint venture back in summer, the two Meridian/Bloodline alumni have another boxfresh banger for us to enjoy.

James Keith1682 days ago

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