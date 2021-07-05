Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Adolescence (due July 30), UK drill star Unknown T has linked up with Billionaire Boys Club and PLACES+FACES for a surprise merch drop.

Opting for BBC’s most renowned motif, the co-branded collaboration arrives with a spaceman-esque image of the rapper donning PLACES+FACES’ signature shades. Printed on the reverse are the names and logos of those involved in its production, along with the mixtape’s name and year of release.

Photographed by PLACES+FACES founder Ciesay, Unknown T took to Instagram to announce the drop, enlisting fellow rappers AJ Tracey and SL and model Eva Apio to showcase the collaborative T-shirt project.

You can shop the Unkown T x Billionaire Boys Club x PLACES+FACES collab here.

Unknown T

AJ Tracey

Eva Apio