Travis Scott is clearly in a generous mood.

Just days after blessing fans by debuting new music at Rolling Loud Miami, the Houston rapper came through with another round of Cactus Jack goods made in collaboration with Fragment. The collection includes a letterman, full-zip hoodies, selvedge denim pants, and a selection of short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, including two that were made in partnership with Kaws. The drop is rounded out with accessories and home goods like beanies, socks, a Zippo, a duffle, and a rug.

But that’s not all: to coincide with the release, Scott announced he would raffle off the highly coveted TS x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OGs. Though he didn’t reveal a date for the raffle, his website states it’s happening “soon.” The sneakers will be available in limited quantities Thursday at Nike SNKRS and other select retailers. The TS x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OGs will be available globally on Aug. 13.

“I made a small amount of these for the gang and I had to make sure that I save some for [you] guys,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Love y’all so much.”

You can shop the items, which range between $24 to $925, now at Scott’s official webstore, and check out pieces from the collection below.