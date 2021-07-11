The Weeknd’s newest timepiece is sure to make Marvel fans drool.

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to show off his Audemars Piguet Black Panther watch, a limited edition collaborative piece that runs about $162,000. The Weeknd provided close-up shots of the design—the Royal Oak Concept Black Panther Flying Tourbillon—as well as a photo of its next-level packaging. However, it’s unclear if the artist purchased the piece for himself or if it was some kind of “thank-you” gift for his contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack.

The head-turning watch was unveiled back in March and marked the official kickoff of Audemars Piguet’s collaboration with Marvel. The Black Panther piece, which is the first in a series of co-branded AP x Marvel watches, was released in limited quantities of 250. The two-tone design (black and purple) features a 42mm sandblasted titanium case with glare-​proofed sapphire crystal and caseback, as well as a black ceramic bezel and crown. However, the highlight of the design is the hand-painted Black Panther character on the white gold dial.