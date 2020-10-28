Reggieknow says he was inspired by animators like Ralph Bakshi, graffiti writers like Kase 2, and breakdancers like Doze Green when drawing the “motley crew” of characters for The Adventures of Zoooom With Friends, a four-minute short film by Louis Vuitton that debuted during digital Paris Fashion Week in July. Directed by Abloh, the film featured characters Reggieknow illustrated that became foundational for Abloh’s collection, which focused on the designer’s Ghanian heritage and Afrocentric themes that Abloh described as “manifesting Black imagination in real life.” Characters that Reggieknow and Abloh conceived, such as “Joe Schmo”—an anthropomorphic dog sporting a checkerboard Louis Vuitton Damier suit and Bootsy Collins-esque LV sunglasses—appeared as stuffed puppets on garments, patches on monogrammed leather accessories, and giant parade balloons that rested on top of shipping containers at LV’s physical runway shows in Shanghai and Tokyo. Abloh says these characters represent him and his friends—he named them after the young Black creatives working in his studio, including photographer Cam Hicks and the British filmmaker Bafic.

“We kind of look like these characters, and who would have thought that we would travel the world and be where we are?” says Abloh from his home in Chicago. “That's what happens when you diversify fashion. All of a sudden, things look different and they have different stories. And I'm more proud of the Black creativity that exists in these subcultures, which make brands relevant, and we're now in a position to create.”

The roots of Reggieknow’s imagination can be traced back to the West Side of Chicago, where his parents were also raised. His mother was a caseworker and his late father, a Marine veteran who struggled with substance abuse, briefly worked for Chicago’s Transit Authority. Although Reggieknow remembers being a less-than-stellar student, creativity ran in his blood. “My dad was also an artist, but he didn’t do anything with those talents,” says Reggieknow. “My grandfather on his side knew how to draw and sell his art. But I think I was the first to actually do something with my talent.” Reggieknow started drawing by sketching out comic book superheroes and then transitioned into creating graffiti characters as a young adult. Disk Darian, a graffiti writer from Humboldt Park, lived a couple of blocks away from Reggieknow and remembers being impressed by his drawings as a teen.

“Reggie's two years older than me, but I knew of Reggie while I was in high school because his characters would show up in notable writer’s blackbooks [sketch books,]” says Darian. “I was blown away by his details and characters, even back then.”

But as a graffiti artist, Reggieknow, whose tag was “RegNoc,” was uninterested in running around subway tunnels to spray paint his name on train cars. Early on, he realized he could turn his talents for drawing into a career. Instead of graffiti bombing, he began attending classes at the American Art Academy of Chicago and graduated with a degree in illustration and advertising in 1990. Within a year of graduating, he became a storyboard artist at a graphic design studio in Chicago that contracted work for Burrell Communications—a pioneering Chicago-based ad agency that was the No. 1 Black-owned ad agency in the country. His work caught the attention of Alma Hopkins, a creative director at Burrell, who quickly hired him to be a junior art director.

“It wasn’t like that position was open and I was just looking for people. We needed help, and he hit the ground running,” says Hopkins. “I was always on the lookout for talent that stood out, because I still feel that’s the hardest thing to find. When most people are looking for talent, they look for work that looks like everything else they’ve seen because they want to fit in. Reggie always gave you that unexpected twist.”

By 1990, Burrell had been around for nearly two decades and was guided by a simple slogan from its founder Tom Burrell: “Black people are not dark-skinned white people.” The ad agency knew that the best way to reach Black consumers was simple. Ads should highlight Black culture positively and respectfully, which white advertising firms have consistently failed to do. Throughout the ’90s, Reggieknow’s work for Burrell built upon that ethos by bringing underground hip-hop into the television sets of mainstream America. Within the professional world of advertising, he’s recognized for being the mind behind Burrell’s first “Obey Your Thirst” ads for Sprite. Although it seems commonplace for rappers to collaborate with major corporations today, the climate was different back then. Early on, Burrell understood the growing popularity of hip-hop and featured rappers like Kurtis Blow, Heavy D, and Kid ‘n Play in Sprite commercials before Reggieknow arrived. But most rappers thought these ads were corny and didn’t want to make scripted commercials for soda companies.