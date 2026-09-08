Julian Berman
Latest Stories
Where Are They Now: How ComplexCon Brands to Watch Alumni Are Growing Their Lines
We checked in with some of the ComplexCon Brands to Watch alumni like Basketcase and Tombogo about how their brands has grown since, future goals, and more.
The Best Outfits at Day Two of ComplexCon 2022
Take a look at some of the best outfits spotted on the floor during day two of ComplexCon 2022 featuring Brain Dead's Kyle Ng, Trinidad James, and more.
The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022
ComplexCon 2022 attendees came dressed in their finest wares while attending the two-day festival hosted by Verdy. Here are the best outfits from day one.
ComplexCon Brands to Watch: No Maintenance Is Designing Clothing Inspired by Decades Past
Ahead of ComplexCon 2022, we spoke to No Maintenance founders Sebastian Moraga and Roe Hodgson about their signature shag cardigan, world building, and more.
Stephen Glover Doesn’t Care About Making ‘Atlanta’ Viewers Happy
'Atlanta''s Stephen Glover talks third season, coming up under his brother Donald Glover, Kevin Samuels, cancel culture, and what's next.
The Real Zack Bia
Zack Bia became one of LA’s most important dot connectors. Now he's focused on one thing: building the coolest record label in the world, Field Trip Recordings.
The Best Outfits at ComplexCon Long Beach 2021
ComplexCon Long Beach 2021 attendees including Joe Freshgoods, Kristen Noel Crawley, and Kristopher Kites wore their best fits. Here's the best street style.
G Herbo’s Life at 25
We spend a day with G Herbo as he prepares to release ‘25,’ a confessional album that opens a window into his world at the quarter-century mark.
ComplexLand Brands to Watch: How Tombogo Is Scaling His Brand After a Breakout Year
After a breakout year, Tommy Bogo sits down with Complex to talk about the future of Tombogo and reveals what he's dropping at ComplexLand.
ComplexLand Brands to Watch: Jeniece Blanchet is Turning Jewelry into Art with JÉBLANC
Ahead of dropping her exclusive capsule for ComplexLand, we spoke with the founder and creative director of the jewelry brand JÉBLANC, Jeniece Blanchet.
How Reggieknow Paved a Way for Kanye West and Virgil Abloh
Reggieknow is the pioneering Black creative who has collaborated with Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, Union's Chris Gibbs, and more.
Roddy Ricch Is Rap’s Quiet, Calculated New Star
Rap’s new star, Roddy Ricch, talks 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' album, studying veterans like Nipsey Hussle and Young Thug, and more.
The Best Outfits at ComplexCon Long Beach
ComplexCon Long Beach attendees showed up in their best fits. Here's the best street style.
Get to Know These New West Coast Brands Showing at ComplexCon Long Beach
ComplexCon Long Beach will feature local talent at our new Brands to Watch activation. Look out for Equihua, Basketcase, Come Back as a Flower, and Brownstone.
Complex Selects Four Emerging Brands to Show at ComplexCon Long Beach
"Brands to Watch," a dedicated space on our marketplace floor that spotlights emerging brands, is launching at ComplexCon Long Beach. Support them early.
Verdy Talks Origins of His Brands Girls Don't Cry and Wasted Youth, Teases New Nike Collab
Wasted Youth & Girls Don't Cry designer Verdy talks about being the next one up, working with legends like Nigo & teases new Nike collaboration.
Damian Lillard Is Never Leaving Portland for a Superteam
Damian Lillard is fully committed to Portland, telling us he has no desire to leave the city he loves to chase a championship somewhere else.
Zion Williamson Is About His Business: "My Intentions Are to Stay With the Pelicans My Whole Career"
In an exclusive interview with Complex, Zion Williamson talks playing his whole career with the Pelicans, Lonzo Ball being the best PG in the NBA, and more.