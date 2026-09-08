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Julian Berman

Joined February 2023 | 26 posts
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Latest Stories

ComplexCon 2022 Entrance Sign

Where Are They Now: How ComplexCon Brands to Watch Alumni Are Growing Their Lines

We checked in with some of the ComplexCon Brands to Watch alumni like Basketcase and Tombogo about how their brands has grown since, future goals, and more.

Julian Berman1395 days ago
Best Outfits ComplexCon 2022 Day Two Tobey McIntosh

The Best Outfits at Day Two of ComplexCon 2022

Take a look at some of the best outfits spotted on the floor during day two of ComplexCon 2022 featuring Brain Dead's Kyle Ng, Trinidad James, and more.

Julian Berman1396 days ago
Best Outfits ComplexCon Day One

The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022

ComplexCon 2022 attendees came dressed in their finest wares while attending the two-day festival hosted by Verdy. Here are the best outfits from day one.

Julian Berman1397 days ago
ComplexCon 2022 Brands to Watch No Maintenance

ComplexCon Brands to Watch: No Maintenance Is Designing Clothing Inspired by Decades Past

Ahead of ComplexCon 2022, we spoke to No Maintenance founders Sebastian Moraga and Roe Hodgson about their signature shag cardigan, world building, and more.

Julian Berman1400 days ago
Stephen Glover Atlanta Writer

Stephen Glover Doesn’t Care About Making ‘Atlanta’ Viewers Happy

'Atlanta''s Stephen Glover talks third season, coming up under his brother Donald Glover, Kevin Samuels, cancel culture, and what's next.

Julian Berman1582 days ago
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Zack Bia posing for his Complex interview

The Real Zack Bia

Zack Bia became one of LA’s most important dot connectors. Now he's focused on one thing: building the coolest record label in the world, Field Trip Recordings.

Julian Berman1676 days ago
complexcon long beach 2021 joe freshgoods best outfits

The Best Outfits at ComplexCon Long Beach 2021

ComplexCon Long Beach 2021 attendees including Joe Freshgoods, Kristen Noel Crawley, and Kristopher Kites wore their best fits. Here's the best street style.

Julian Berman1775 days ago
G Herbo Complex

G Herbo’s Life at 25

We spend a day with G Herbo as he prepares to release ‘25,’ a confessional album that opens a window into his world at the quarter-century mark.

Julian Berman1904 days ago
Complex Brands to Watch Tombogo

ComplexLand Brands to Watch: How Tombogo Is Scaling His Brand After a Breakout Year

After a breakout year, Tommy Bogo sits down with Complex to talk about the future of Tombogo and reveals what he's dropping at ComplexLand.

Julian Berman1920 days ago
ComplexLand Brands to Watch JÉBLANC

ComplexLand Brands to Watch: Jeniece Blanchet is Turning Jewelry into Art with JÉBLANC

Ahead of dropping her exclusive capsule for ComplexLand, we spoke with the founder and creative director of the jewelry brand JÉBLANC, Jeniece Blanchet.

Julian Berman1924 days ago
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Julian Berman

How Reggieknow Paved a Way for Kanye West and Virgil Abloh

Reggieknow is the pioneering Black creative who has collaborated with Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, Union's Chris Gibbs, and more.

Julian Berman2150 days ago
Roddy Ricch poses for his Complex interview

Roddy Ricch Is Rap’s Quiet, Calculated New Star

Rap’s new star, Roddy Ricch, talks 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' album, studying veterans like Nipsey Hussle and Young Thug, and more.

Julian Berman2459 days ago
ComplexCon 2019 Long Beach Best Outfits

The Best Outfits at ComplexCon Long Beach

ComplexCon Long Beach attendees showed up in their best fits. Here's the best street style.

Julian Berman2510 days ago
ComplexCon Lone Beach Brands to Watch

Get to Know These New West Coast Brands Showing at ComplexCon Long Beach

ComplexCon Long Beach will feature local talent at our new Brands to Watch activation. Look out for Equihua, Basketcase, Come Back as a Flower, and Brownstone.

Julian Berman2521 days ago
ComplexCon "Brands to Watch" activation designers

Complex Selects Four Emerging Brands to Show at ComplexCon Long Beach

"Brands to Watch," a dedicated space on our marketplace floor that spotlights emerging brands, is launching at ComplexCon Long Beach. Support them early.

Julian Berman2523 days ago
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Verdy of Girls Don't Cry

Verdy Talks Origins of His Brands Girls Don't Cry and Wasted Youth, Teases New Nike Collab

Wasted Youth &amp; Girls Don't Cry designer Verdy talks about being the next one up, working with legends like Nigo &amp; teases new Nike collaboration.

Julian Berman2543 days ago
Damian Lillard Aug 2019 Wide 1 Complex Original

Damian Lillard Is Never Leaving Portland for a Superteam

Damian Lillard is fully committed to Portland, telling us he has no desire to leave the city he loves to chase a championship somewhere else.

Julian Berman2585 days ago
zion williamson wide

Zion Williamson Is About His Business: "My Intentions Are to Stay With the Pelicans My Whole Career"

In an exclusive interview with Complex, Zion Williamson talks playing his whole career with the Pelicans, Lonzo Ball being the best PG in the NBA, and more.

Julian Berman2607 days ago

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