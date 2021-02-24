Iconic US footwear imprint Red Wing has just launched their new global campaign celebrating and showcasing real stories of real people who live intentionally “out of fashion.”

The campaign, featuring words by Hunter S. Thompson and supporting visuals directed by Akinola Davis Jr., aims to showcase real stories of real people who do things differently, challenging the status quo and defy expectations.

The lead faces of the campaign is viral Octogenarian couple and owners of Want Show Laundry, Wan-ji and Sho-er (aka Mr and Mrs Chang) from Taiwan. The duo made waves this year when they began sharing outfits assembled from forgotten laundry on their Instagram and they’re using their platform to bring awareness to sustainable fashion.

It’s the couples first-ever brand partnership and together with Red Wing, they have selected 20 one-of a kind ‘forgotten’ boots from the brand’s archive that will be embossed with the laundromat logo and auctioned on eBay from 15th of March in aid of charity.

The other faces of the campaign are enigmatic, beekeeping DJ Bioni Samp and ‘Concrete Cowgirl’, Erin Brown. Samp, a music producer from London has made a name for himself composing music using synthesizers of his own design, entirely from the sounds of hives to draw attention to the fragile ecosystem of pollinators. Brown is a life-long equestrian, spending her days riding horses and running the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy and celebrating the legacy, and culture of Black urban cowboys and cowgirls in the city.

Take in the visuals for Red Wing’s “Out Of Fashion” campaign above, and check out select stills from the campaign below. Head to the Red Wing Heritage’s Instagram for further updates.