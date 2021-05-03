Rag & Bone has announced an exclusive retail concept inspired by an iconic part of the experience of living in New York City, the neighborhood deli.

Starting May 3, the latest Center Stage pop-up will be in place at the Nordstrom NYC flagship, featuring a reimagination of the deli on the ground floor of the store. Featured among the pop-up shop is a curated collection of men’s and women’s summer 2021 ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, including more than 20 pieces that were uniquely made for this new collaborative experience.

Artist Timothy Goodman has been tapped to create a special mural for the exterior of a roll-up gate near the cash register area. Also on display will be deli staples like kettle chips, sunflower seeds, beef jerky, and more.

In celebration of the pop-up’s opening, both brands have made a $25,000 grant to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation in support of the Restaurant Workers COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund, which helps distribute aid to restaurant workers and related nonprofits.

If you’re not in NYC, elements of the new pop-up (as well pieces from the accompanying collection) will also be available at the following Nordstrom locations through June 5:

Bellevue Square, Bellevue, Wash.

Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill.

Mall of America, Minneapolis, Minn.

La Jolla at UTC, San Diego, Calif.

Fashion Square, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Century City, Los Angeles, Calif.

Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, Calif.

Valley Fair, San Jose, Calif.

Domain Northside, Austin, Texas

The Mall at Green Hills, Nashville, Tenn

Below, see a selection of shots of the NYC pop-up, as well as a number of the pieces from the collection.