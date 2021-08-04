Taking residence at The Design Museum until 24 October, Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street is an exhibition with StockX that presents the power of sneaker culture and the communities that have uplifted it.

To celebrate the launch, both parties have tapped PLACES+FACES for a catalogue of unique collaborative merch.

Incorporating the logos of The Design Museum, StockX, and PLACES+FACES on a white t-shirt and black hoodie, the campaign visuals spotlight sneakers from the project including Nike Air Rubber Dunk, Off-White UNC, Nike Air Max 95, OG Neon, and Nike SB Dunk Low Atmos Elephant.

Ligaya Salazar, curator of the exhibition, says that: “The exhibition gives behind-the-scenes insight into new upcycling and sustainable design practices, unseen prototypes predicting the future of performance design, and streetwear and fashion collaborations that changed the face of the industry.”

The collection is exclusively available from StockX’s direct-to-consumer release platform, DropX, from 3 August before launching with The Design Museum alongside the exhibition on 19 August.