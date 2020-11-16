Pharrell Williams has always been pretty elusive when it comes to answering questions about his skincare routine. While making music is probably his most prominent creative endeavor, in the past 10 years there’s been an ongoing obsession among fans surrounding how he’s kept his skin so flawless — even Travis Scott was curious. When asked about it, the age-defying artist has typically attributed his perennial glow to the simple act of “washing his face only with cold water” and aggressive exfoliation. Now, the skin god has answered all of our prayers with the release of his new skincare brand “Humanrace,” created in collaboration with Dr. Elena Jones, Williams’ longtime dermatologist. The three-step system (which includes a cleanser, an exfoliant, and a moisturizer) will be a culmination of the years of skincare education passed from Jones to Williams as they’ve worked to perfect his routine overtime.

"We adhered to the European standard of 1,300 banned ingredients as an important starting point and then we went further to develop our own restrictions," she told InStyle. "We worked to create products that had no rocks, nuts, seeds, or plastic particles in our formulas to ensure no microtears occur which can result in damaging your skin."

We hope Pharrell continues to drop skincare gems throughout the course of his Humanrace rollout, but in the meantime, before the product drops on November 25, we’ve gathered his top skin care tips over the years: