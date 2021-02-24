Patta have just unveiled the lookbook for their Spring/Summer 2021 collection, with the Dutch streetwear staple using this season to promote the messages it believes in as a brand to create their most experimental collection to-date.

Looking at subcultures and countercultures they identify with for inspiration, the SS21 range references activist movements like the 2-tone ska, the skinhead movement in 1960s London and Provo in Amsterdam, as well as sporting moments like Zinedine Zidane wearing the NO Antisemitismo / Violenza / Razzismo shirt.

As well as featuring Patta’s classic pieces, SS21 features knitwear, bold all-over prints, mesh shirts, leather pieces, graphics and accessories, with bold lettering and statement prints taking centre stage throughout.

Patta will continue to launch projects amplifying the themes of the main line in the first part of 2021, with pieces celebrating activists and cultural heroes throughout the next few months.

You can cop Patta’s SS21 collection via the brand’s online webstore from Friday February 26. Get a closer look at the collection below.