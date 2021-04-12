If an email addressed attached to a Heaven’s Gate-referencing domain is something you’ve long dreamed of acquiring, then today’s your day.

MSCHF—a subversive art collective who recently angered confused Christians over its Satan Shoes collab with Lil Nas X—has launched a new Email Capsule Collection featuring five exclusive email addresses aimed at offering customers the chance to “flex online.”

In building the collection, the MSCHF team designed five domains—also including ones referencing Pirate Bay, Megaupload, 4chan, and Angelfire—and are offering 50 emails per domain. Each email will set you back $250. The options, which see the buyer given the chance to swap out the stand-in “you” for the name of their choice, are as follows:

you@heavensgate.biz

you@thepiratebay.biz

you@megaupload.biz

you@4chan.biz

you@angelfire.biz

“Your email address is who you are seen to be, is who you are,” the MSCHF collective—founded by Gabriel Whaley—said in the MSCHF Drop No. 44 manifesto. “It’s a shame that for the majority of the population, our identity options boil down to either ‘gmail user’ or ‘douchebag who pays for a ‘disruptive’ inbox.’ How can we (further) democratize the identity economy?”

The inclusion of Heaven’s Gate imagery should mark a familiar sight for Lil Uzi Vert fans. Back in 2018, Uzi was reported to have angered surviving members of the UFO cult—the history of which was chronicled in an HBO Max doc last year—with his utilization of cult-inspired artwork during the extended Eternal Atake rollout process.