Louis Vuitton has brought its Savoir-Faire event to the ATL.

Beginning this week, the French fashion house will highlight its unparalleled designs in the West Paces Ferry Residence in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. The event — part of LV’s Savoir-Faire series — will heavily feature key menswear pieces, as well as exotics, leather goods, watches, and the Objets Nomades collection of furniture and décor, which are displayed throughout the single-family dwelling.

In addition to getting a taste of the LV lifestyle, visitors will also have the chance to watch an artisan demonstrate a bespoke treatment of the label’s Monogram canvas bag.

You can get a closer look at the LV Savoir-Faire event in Atlanta below. The showcase began Thursday and will continue through the 14th.

The West Paces Ferry Residence was designed by plexus r+d—an internationally acclaimed architecture studio founded by Jordan Williams and Erik Lewitt. The space is known for its modern interior, dramatic landscape, and complex series of terraces. The home is located at 241 West Paces Ferry Rd.