Kith has announced what will be an official ongoing partnership with HBO, i.e. the home of many of the most ubiquitously revered and continously memed TV series of all time.

The first Kith x HBO capsule, which launched sales on Monday morning, keeps the focus on the logo legacy of the iconic network. The capsule features 500 GSM fleece hoodies and 230 GSM jersey tees that have been subjected to an extensive wash process to give them a vintage feel. Retro HBO logos, distressed aesthetic and all, are prominently featured on the first run of collab pieces.

Future editions of the Kith x HBO partnership will focus on specific classic entries from the network’s catalog, including—as confirmed in a recent press release—the equally rewatchable The Sopranos and Curb Your Enthusiasm, the latter of which will (hopefully soon) unveil more news on its 11th season. Other series will also be featured in the future.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are,” creator and star Larry David said when confirming Curb’s eleventh season last summer. “One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

The new season, per showrunner Jeff Schaffer, will take place “in a post-COVID world” while giving David’s character plenty of room to remark on the pandemic era.

In the meantime, get a closer look at the inaugural Kith x HBO capsule—featuring hoodies and t-shirts—below. For shopping info, click here.