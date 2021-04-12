Kate Moss has officially entered the NFT game.

On Monday, the supermodel announced that she would be selling three videos showing more personal sides of her life, as NFTs. The artist collective behind the NFTs, Moments in Time Collective, also introduced the clips as opportunities for fans to share close moments with the superstar, albeit virtually.

“Art for me has always been about the moment. Time is the thing that there is never enough of and that waits for no one; I’m intrigued by who will want to own a moment of mine,” Moss wrote. “I was also drawn to the idea that this ownership can be used to help others in need hopefully gain more of it. I look forward to seeing this experiment through.”

Kate’s three videos are entitled “Walk With Kate,” “Sleep With Kate,” and “Drive With Kate,” and well, they show just that: Kate lying in her bed, Kate going for a walk, and Kate taking a nice drive.

The funds raised in the NFT sales will go toward Adwoa Aboah’s Gurls Talk foundation, which supports women’s mental health, as the three clips go on sale next Tuesday.