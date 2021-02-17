This winter has been exceptionally cruel, especially since it’s no longer safe to confide in the comfort of other people’s homes during a pandemic. But on the bright side, many of us have picked up some cozy apparel to get through the winter. Although we’ve been wearing sweatsuits year-round, and Crocs during the summer, an unlikely hero returned when temperatures finally dipped. Yes, the classic Ugg boot. The popular company behind these sheepskin lined boots, which originated in Australia, has been producing them since 1978. But even when Ugg boots felt like a relic left in the 2000s, when celebrities and teenagers wore them with yoga pants or Juicy Couture sweatsuits, they’ve managed to make a comeback this winter. The brand released a hyped collaboration with Telfar Clemens in December and Ugg sales at the end of 2020 increased 12.2% to $876.8 million—compared to $781.1 million in the same period last year. Whether you like them or not, the Ugg boot is a certified winter staple worn by everyone from Pharrell Williams to Beyoncé. Here are how some of our favorite celebs have styled themselves in Ugg boots over the years.