In July, the Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour will bring pop-up shopping experiences to multiple cities across the U.S.

As announced this week, the tour—which follows word earlier this year that H&M and Buy From a Black Woman had embarked on a year-long partnership—aims to highlight Black women business owners while also contributing to the nonprofit’s goal of empowering Black women and those who support them.

“Black Women are all around,” Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From a Black Woman, said in a press release earlier this week. “We are you sisters, your mothers, your aunties, your daughters. ⁠We are your teachers, your leaders, your motivators, your trend setters.⁠ Black Women continue to shape and shift so many things and it is our hope that this year’s Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour serves as a public reminder that Black Women are here.”

“We’re working to rally around the communities of which we’re a part across the country,” Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M USA, added. “Amplifying the voices of Black Women and supporting the growth of Black owned businesses is one way we’re doing that.”

Featured on the Inspire Tour routing are stops in Atlanta, NYC, Chicago, and more where H&M stores will offer customers the chance to meet (and shop from) local businesses spanning from skincare to accessories.

The festivities kick off on July 1 in Atlanta, Georgia and wrap on July 25 in Los Angeles, California. For a full rundown of participating cities, click here. And for more on the Buy From a Black Woman nonprofit, including how to get involved, read this.