Fear of God’s highly-anticipated ‘Seventh Collection’ is finally available to cop in the UK.

Two years in the making, Jerry Lorenzo’s latest range is rooted in “easy elegance” and introduces suiting, knits and accessories to their audience for the first time.

Comprised of timeless silhouettes and contemporary fabrics, FoG’s understated finishes sit seamlessly alongside the brand’s staple denims, cottons, canvases, leathers and suedes to provide wearable pieces that have been crafted to stand the test of time.

Wool and cashmere knits from Italian mills sees the brand serve up timeless takes on classic sweatshirts and hoodies, with FoG delivering a new iteration of the brand’s FG logo in a military-inspired stencil font throughout the selection. There is also a newly-introduced loafer style crafted from Italian reverse suede that offers a contemporary take on the classic slip-on with a Native American influence.

The range also serves as a celebration of the 100th-anniversary of the Negro Leagues. A tribute to the origins of baseball, the collection features vintage baseball pullover jackets and henley tees featuring textured, velvet-flocking typography from the era.

Fear of God's 'Seventh Collection' is now available to buy in the UK from the Flannels website.