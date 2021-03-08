In celebration of Women’s History Month, Complex SHOP has teamed up with women designers and women-led brands to highlight women who are making waves in the fashion industry with coveted, unique products through a limited edition offering. The selection of items were curated by Complex’s Deputy Style Editor Aria Hughes and Complex’s Senior Director of Content Strategy & Special Projects Karizza Sanchez.

The designers and brands involved in the launch are: Tulie Yaito of Yaito, which is sharing two colorways of their signature paisley knot bag; designer Melody Ehsani is offering an exclusive color of her namesake brand’s popular sweatsuit; Jasmine Plantin of Ampwata is releasing several shirts, including souvenir tees and her popular tie-dyed logo long-sleeve; Jeniece Blanchet of Jeblanc is coming through with a selection of handmade earrings; and Alexis Quintero of AQ Code is dropping a bucket hat made from reworked Issey Miyake Pleats Please fabric, patchwork Tabi socks, and a patchwork long-sleeve shirt.

Complex SHOP will also publish stories on each of the participating brands and designers throughout March. In addition to the drops, Common Ace co-founders Sophia Chang and Romy Samuel will curate a selection of women’s, unisex, and men’s sneakers for the Complex SHOP.

The curated collection is available now at Complex SHOP. Every design will be exclusive to the store and available limited in quantities. Read below for more info on some of the exclusive items.

Yaito – “Olive” Glitter Velvet Paisley Knot Bag

The Yaito “Olive” Glitter Velvet Paisley Knot Bag—named after co-founder Tulie Yaito’s mother, Olive—is handmade with 100 percent velvet and constructed with bengaline lining and felt interfacing for durability. The bag also comes in a “Josette” colorway, named after Tulie’s grandmother, Josette.

Melody Ehsani – ME. Rose Hoodie

In an exclusive colorway of “Persian Blue,” the unisex ME. Rose Hoodie from Melody Ehsani is made out of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester. Matching sweatpants are also available to complete the set.

AQ Code – Patchwork Top

The Patchwork top, made by AQ Code in Los Angeles, is a semi-sheer long-sleeve with a gingham pattern on each panels. The fitted design features thumb holes, and is made from a polyester, nylon, and rayon fabric from Japan.

Ampwata – Dyed Logo Tee- Submerge Tee

One of Ampwata’s most popular designs, the crewneck tee features a hand-dyed black and blue pattern throughout, and has neon green branding embroidered on the chest and collar. The long-sleeve is made from 100 percent cotton and fits true to size.

Jeblanc – The Golden Ball Crystal Quartz Hoop

These handmade earrings are 18k gold plated hoops wrapped in “Earth” brown glass beads. Truly one of a kind.

Common Ace x Converse – Multi Color Culture Prints Chuck 70 Sneakers

Common Ace (Sophia Chang and Romy Samuel) curated a sneaker collection for Complex SHOP, including the Converse Chuck 70, which reimagines the classic Chuck Taylor with a thicker and more comfortable sole. This Hi model is presented in a yellow all-over paisley print with green and white accents. It’s recommended to purchase half a size down for the best fit.