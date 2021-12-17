Earlier this month, Complex gave you a look at Zegna’s new Outdoor Capsule, which features all the luxury winter gear you’d ever need, including partnerships with top ski and winter adventure brands KASK, La Sportiva, SIGG and Zai. That collection uses luxurious constructions, elegant details, and environmentally friendly materials to push people “beyond boundaries,” urging them to carve their own paths into uncharted territories.

And while that functional gear is perfect for skiing or trekking, it’s also stylish enough to work off the slopes, especially at a time when pop culture and fashion are obsessed with technical gear that gets the job done.

To show you how to rock Zegna’s Outdoor Capsule out of the mountain, we hit up pro defensive end Brian Burns to style some fits his way, photographing them himself to prove what’s a hit in the mountains can also be hot in the streets. Check out his fit pics below, then click through to learn more about Zegna’s Outdoor Capsule for yourself.

Uncharted Journeys

Image via Brian Burns

Vicuna Techmerino™ Wool Beanie | $295 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Baseball Cap /// $395 | #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Vest | $995 /// #UseTheExisting™ Cotton Snap Button Hooded Sweatshirt | $595 /// Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Sweatpants | $895 /// Dark Grey 14milmil14 Wool #UseTheExisting™ Triple Stitch Sneaker | $795

Reconnect With Nature

Image via Brian Burns

Black Techmerino™ Wool Baseball Cap /// $395 | Vicuna Techmerino™ Wool Beanie | $295 /// #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Vest | $995 /// White #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Cotton Striped Logo Print T-shirt | $345 /// Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Sweatpants | $895 /// Off White Deerskin Triple Stitch Sneakers | $795

Peaks and Valleys

Image via Brian Burns

Black Techmerino™ Wool Baseball Cap /// $395 | Vicuna Techmerino™ Wool Beanie | $295 /// #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Vest | $995 /// White #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Cotton Striped Logo Print T-shirt | $345 /// #UseTheExisting™ Cotton Snap Button Hooded Sweatshirt | $595 /// Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Sweatpants | $895 /// Off White Deerskin Triple Stitch Sneakers | $795 /// Dark Grey 14milmil14 Wool #UseTheExisting™ Triple Stitch Sneaker | $795