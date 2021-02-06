After teasing the latest Ivy Park collection, Beyoncé’s Adidas-collaborated line has unleashed the complete video for its new wintry pieces.

Fittingly dubbed “ICY PARK,” the third evolution of the collection is accompanied by a full-length visual boasting snowy, mountainous slopes and winter-toned streetwear aesthetics. Beyoncé refreshingly serves proper looks for the apparel and footwear in white and brown color schemes. It was only right to maximize the visual’s true icy steez quality by also featuring the ice magnate himself, Gucci Mane. Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, and Kyla Coleman also make appearances in the new icy Ivy drip.

Additionally, the video’s second half is occupied by a suitable track from Harlem artist Melii’s earlier debut days, “Icey.”

Adidas hails the fresh addition to the Ivy Park line as a means to “challenge perceptions of traditional performance-focused design and encouraging the wearer to make their park a wonderland,” deeming it “refreshingly chill with dynamic looks and silhouettes throughout.” The new release also arrives with five new styles including updates to the IVY PARK Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid, and Super Sleek sneakers.

Those looking to cop some of the pieces will have access to the full collection when it launches February 19 at www.adidas.com/ivypark and in-store availability (along with select retail locations globally) from February 20.