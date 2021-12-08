Looking for that perfect gift for the style-obsessed individual in your life this holiday season? Well, you are in luck. This week, there are plenty of great items being released by some of our favorite brands that we think are worthy of making the cut.

Palace is dropping the first items from its Holiday 2021 collection highlighted by a series of pieces covered in the artwork of UK artist Zomby, Bodega is continuing to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a series of great workwear items with Carhartt WIP, and the rising Los Angeles-based brand Madhappy is taking its first foray into tech in the form of a Beats headphones collab. And these are just a handful of the great drops to look forward to this week.

Take a more detailed look at all of this week’s best style releases below.