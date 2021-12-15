Christmas is just a week away. If you’re still scrambling to put together some gifts for everyone on your list, look no further. There’s a good number of great drops from some of our favorite brands this week. Tyler, the Creator has just dropped his 2021 collection for Golf le Fleur*, which includes everything from perfume to luxurious luggage by Globe-Trotter. There’s some great winter clothing being offered by Awake NY with graphics made by Sam Friedman. For those looking to spice up their room this season, there’s also a new scented candle from Drake’s Better World Fragrance House. And if you missed out on the Round Jacket by Yeezy Gap, every colorway is going to be restocked tomorrow.

Check out details on how to cop these releases and others from 18 East, Supreme x The North Face, Arc’teryx, and more, below.