If you’re reading this right now, you’re probably the kind of person who loves the finer things in life. And being a person of taste and discernment, you’ll probably want to give your dad an awesome Father’s Day gift this year. Well, you’ve come to the right place. For Father’s Day 2021, Complex has rounded up the best gifts for the cool pops in your life, including everything from Paco Rabanne fragrances to affordable automatic watches and golf shirts (and shoes) that look just as good off the links as they do on the 18th hole. Check our selects out below then grab something for dear old dad before it’s too late.

Paco Rabanne Men’s 1 Million Eau de Toilette Spray 3.4 oz.