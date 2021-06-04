If you’re reading this right now, you’re probably the kind of person who loves the finer things in life. And being a person of taste and discernment, you’ll probably want to give your dad an awesome Father’s Day gift this year. Well, you’ve come to the right place. For Father’s Day 2021, Complex has rounded up the best gifts for the cool pops in your life, including everything from Paco Rabanne fragrances to affordable automatic watches and golf shirts (and shoes) that look just as good off the links as they do on the 18th hole. Check our selects out below then grab something for dear old dad before it’s too late.
Paco Rabanne Men’s 1 Million Eau de Toilette Spray 3.4 oz.
PRICE: $94
If your dad likes to smell good while keeping things subtle, then this Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette is for him. It’s a bit milder than a traditional cologne, but still packs a sophisticated scent featuring top notes of blood mandarin, middle notes of rose absolute and cinnamon, and rich, earthy base notes of amber and leather accord. No wonder they call this “The Scent of Success.”
Noah Mesh Knit Polo Sweater
PRICE: $198
Dads and polo shirts go hand in hand. After all, the classic preppy shirt works just as well on the golf course or tennis court as it does in the office for a casual Friday. But traditional polo shirts have begun to look, well, a tad stale. Luckily, Noah is here with this new knit wonder, which features a cool retro look thanks to its breezy, cotton mesh construction. Score one today and keep your dad looking fresh for years to come.
Swatch Sistem COL-ORA Watch
PRICE: $150
For a certain type of dad, an automatic watch has long been the key marker of success. But often, those fine European-made tickers cost upwards of $10,000, placing them a bit out of reach for most Father’s Day gift givers. However, thanks to Swatch and its novel SISTEM51 manufacturing process, that’s no longer the case. True to the name, SISTEM51 automatic watches are made using only 51 parts, making them efficient and affordable. We like this black Swatch Sistem COL-ORA watch, because it combines subtle sophistication with little hits of vibrant color. Get one for dad today and it will literally run forever.
Aimé Leon Dore Core Chino Pant
PRICE: $225
If polo shirts have a partner from the world of pants, chinos are it. But many chinos are bland and uninspired. Not so this pair from Aimé Leon Dore, which feature a cotton twill fabrication with a flat front and excellent details like a button coin pocket at the left hip. That all means this chino stands out but won’t go out of style. Shop accordingly.
Bloomingdale’s 14K Yellow Gold Rolo Link Bracelet
PRICE: $1,538
Dad’s new automatic watch might need some company. So why not give him a classic masculine bracelet? This option from Bloomingdale’s is made in Italy of 14K polished yellow gold, making it the perfect companion piece to the Swatch Sistem COL-ORA we mentioned earlier in this list.
Paco Rabanne Men’s 1 Million Parfum Spray, 3.4-oz.
PRICE: $100
If your father is the type of man who likes to live boldly, this Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum makes the perfect gift. Traditionally, parfums pack more of a punch than lighter eau de toilettes, and this is no exception. Boasting an intense, extravagant smell, Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum is a floral-leather scent, with top notes of salty solar accord, middle notes of tuberose and amber accord, and luxurious base notes of woody accord and leather accord. Buy some now, and help pops “flaunt his extravagance” to the world.
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoe
PRICE: $130
If your dad likes to hit the links every weekend, he’s probably in need of new golf shoes. And Nike is here to help, reissuing some of its most classic sneakers for use on the greens. Here, integrated traction and a waterproof overlay makes this Air Max 90 update unbeatable on the golf course.