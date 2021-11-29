After just a quick 24 hours, Black Friday has come and gone. But any deal hound worth his/her weight in discount codes knows that the sales don’t stop there. In fact, some argue that the better ones can be found online during the annual Cyber Monday clearance event.

What makes this shopping experience even more enticing is that you’ll be able to get whatever you want from the comfort of your home. With fall temperatures continuing to drop, opting to stay in and make purchases is totally the way to go. Begin browsing below and check out all the accessories you can snag with the click of a button.

8 Other Reasons

Add some sparkle to your day-to-day, courtesy of 8 Other Reasons. The jewelry brand has garnered the approval of huge A-listers and gives you the chance to buy the pieces they’ve worn. There’s no doubt you’ll feel like a star when rocking all this affordable ice.

Rebag

Rebag is extending their 20% off Black Friday promotion to Cyber Monday. Grab all the pre-owned designer goods you want that often feel like they’ve never been used. Gucci, Dior, Saint Laurent… you name it. There are even good condition Rolex watches at unparalleled prices.

adidas

Cyber Monday is basically an extended Black Friday sale for adidas accessories as the brand is continuing with an up to 30% off discount. You won’t regret picking up this 3-Stripes backpack, a Grove beanie, and a variety of other closet essentials for much less than their original prices.

Savage X Fenty

Let Rihanna take care of all your self-care needs at 65% off. From eye masks to slippers, you’ll be cozy all season long thanks to this massive sale and don’t worry, you won’t have to pay for shipping either.

Alo Yoga

A workout look isn’t complete without proper accessories, especially when you’re doing anything in the cold. At 20% off, don’t hesitate to buy a beanie, socks, or a gym duffle that can double as a travel bag. Alo may appear to be a yoga-forward line, but most customers nowadays incorporate the brand into their daily apparel.

Rifle Paper Co.

Whether you’re going back into the office or continuing to work from home next year, you can’t go wrong with updating your office accessories. Rifle Paper Co. has standout steals including pencil cases, wireless chargers, and more for 30% off.

Wild One

You shouldn’t be the only one enjoying Cyber Monday; your pets can also get in on the action at Wild One. The entire site is 25% off and there are all kinds of kits available that make pet care easier than ever. If you really want to go all out, make your way straight to the treats section, which is full of organic, all-natural bites.

REI

Cyber Monday at REI started on November 27, the outdoor recreation company has camping gear and the must-have accessories that’ll protect you from all the elements at up to half off. You’ll be ready for your next adventure in no time.

STATE Bags

If you’re searching for quality on-the-go accessories, look no further than STATE Bags. The family-friendly brand has totes, fanny packs, and also kid’s backpacks, so get ready to add multiple items to your cart.

White Fox Boutique

White Fox Boutique’s lineup is filled with bags, belts, sunglasses, and everything in between. You can certainly stock up, especially since the brand has 30% off it all, but make sure to add the promo code CYBER at checkout to snag the discount.

Beckett Simonon

The luxe Colombian-born brand is offering 25% off sitewide giving you all the more reason to treat yourself to some fine leather goods. Beckett Simonon’s weekender bag and leather slippers are crowd favorites you shouldn’t miss out on.

Nordstrom

Last, but certainly not least, Nordstrom has coveted products for up to 50% off on Cyber Monday. You can scoop up a Balenciaga wallet for a fraction of the cost and practical buys like face masks all in one order. This stop has to be on your list.