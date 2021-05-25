A Bathing Ape has linked up with the revered candymakers at M&M’s for a special collaborative collection.

The collection, which launches later this week, features an exclusive logo that combines the equally ubiquitous aesthetics of both the BAPE and M&M’s brands. Fans will also have a chance at securing pieces featuring a camo design inspired by the colors of M&M’s chocolate candies.

Image via BAPE × M&M’S

In addition to the expected apparel pieces, a package of BAPE-branded M&M’s candies—exclusively available in the U.S.—is also a part of the collection.

The latest BAPE drop arrives weeks after the brand launched an exclusive set of five limited edition NFTs in conjunction with CROSS STUDIO. The five designs featured in the set include the AAPE x Lilkool Artwork 1 and AAPE x Eric Inkala Artwork 1, as well as three classic BAPE ABC camo patterns.

In February, BAPE—in a move that marked the largest collection the brand has ever worked on with an artist—launched an extended collab collection with none other than Kid Cudi. The collection featured a camo that further teased the impending 2022 arrival of Entergalactic, as well as a number of Moon Man designs. All told, the collection boasted 20 new pieces spanning from jackets to a custom G-Shock watch.

Below, get a closer look at the BAPE x M&M’s collection. The pieces launch May 29 at authorized BAPE stores and e-comm sites. For more info, including how to shop the pieces (and how to potentially secure a pack of BAPE M&M’s), click here.