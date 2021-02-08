Baby Phat is dropping a jewelry capsule collection including statement pieces that harken back to the brand’s classic early 2000s designs.

Kimora Lee Simmons, with the help of her daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, announced the collection on Monday.

“Jewelry was always iconic for Baby Phat, and our fans have been begging for us to bring back the jewelry since we re-launched 2 years ago,” Simmons said in a press release for the drop. The former supermodel and business mogul relaunched her iconic brand back in 2019.

The nostalgic jewelry collection features 18K yellow gold vermeil, high-shine staples accented with crystal clear cubic zirconia. It includes four essential pieces of statement streetwear jewelry inspired by the brand’s iconic logo: two sets of earrings and two necklaces.

The ‘Diamond Kitty Drop Earrings’ and the ‘Diamond Kitty Pendant’ star Baby Phat’s signature cat logo, studded with CZ pavé. The latter hangs from a delicate chain that can be converted between 16 and 18 inches.

The second necklace in the drop is the ‘Kitty Logo Choker,’ featuring a chunky yellow gold chain with Baby Phat’s cat logo encircled and centered in the middle of the 14-inch choker. The chain is sizable up to 17 inches. Finally the ‘Pavé Logo Hoops,’ are designed with the Baby Phat scripted logo emblazoned across the nearly 2.5-inch hoops.

“Ming, Aoki and I designed this first drop to be the quickest way to add a little glam and attitude to your look – whether you’re WFH in a tracksuit, or headed to a night out,” Simmons said.

The Baby Phat Jewelry capsule collection is priced between $45 – $50. You can shop for the pieces at www.babyphat.com.

Check out photos of the collection below.