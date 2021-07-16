ASAP Rocky, whose 2021 is thus far a year full of collaborations both high-profile and somewhat surprising, is putting his PacSun title of Guest Artistic Director to good use.

Rocky and PacSun announced that all-new merchandise was rolling out as part of the recently unveiled partnership, which is brought together under a flames-assisted new logo for the retailer. First up for the Rocky x PacSun launches under ASAP Worldwide is a capsule collection with Vans, as fans have been expecting, as well as a capsule collection from the sports heritage brand Russell Athletic.

“This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, ASAP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds,” Rocky, who also recently served as CEO (for a day) of Klarna, said in a press release. “Together with Pacsun, we will be releasing several limited edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time.”

The Vans capsule boasts two new versions of the Old Skool silhouette, with one built atop black canvas and another with white leather. As is the case with the new PacSun logo, flames are also present.

The Russell Athletic capsule, meanwhile, consists of four styles the brand is widely known for ranging from T-shirts to sweats. For the fleece pieces in the Russell capsule, Rocky has implemented a fresh all-over skull print.

In a statement, PacSun co-CEO Alfred Chang said the team was “thrilled” to further their partnership with Rocky, as he represents “the perfect combination of high fashion and streetwear appeal.”

In celebration of the launch, PacSun will also be releasing an exclusive short film directed by Aisultan Seitov and Rocky. The film, which features an unreleased Rocky track, was shot in Beverly Hills and will feature an unreleased Rocky track.

Below, get a closer look at the Vans and Russell capsules via an assortment of official campaign images and product shots. For shopping info, click here.