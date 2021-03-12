Ari Fletcher announced Thursday she would appear in the May issue of British Vogue. And, of course, the haters immediately tried to ruin her proud moment.

“Really at a lost for words! Ari for VOGUE @britishvogue 😩🔥 So thankful,” she wrote on Instagram. “… The official release is April and I just found out today that I’ll be in the May issue as well. WOW 🥺❤️ I can’t wait to give all my family and friends official copies of the magazine...”

The post included a series of photos in which Fletcher is rocking a custom design by Haus of Traviance LLC (H.O.T). One of the images she shared featured Vogue’s iconic logo in the backdrop, leading some to believe that she was tapped to appear on the upcoming cover or misleading fans into thinking that was the case.

It’s crucial to note Fletcher never claimed to be a Vogue cover star and was simply celebrating her appearance in the magazine. A number of trolls tried to downplay the milestone by pointing out that Fletcher’s photos were part of a paid advertisement. That criticism was fueled by comments left by Instagram user @brooklynhannaj, who claimed to be an editor at British Vogue.

“Being in our advertising section is VERY different from being ‘featured’ in our publication,” @brooklynhannaj wrote. “Anyone can purchase advertising space in our classifieds. Using a fake font of our masthead to insinuate you are in our publications coveted cover space is incredibly insulting to our actual cover stars. She was simply a model in a designer’s paid advertisement space.”

It didn’t take long before others to conclude @brooklynhannaj was a fake.

We owe Ari an apology. That supposed British Vogue editor was a catfish 😭 pic.twitter.com/tYdWWaGK7M — 💎cockgang💎|🆙 (@TheFactChecker8) March 12, 2021

Although the account has since been deactivated, the hate continued to pour in on social media, with some claiming Fletcher’s appearance in a paid advertisment was nothing to celebrate. Thankfully for Fletcher, her fans were quick to come to her defense.

ari: I’m in a Vogue magazine



internet: it’s only in the advertising section .



that’s some hating ass shit lol vogue is BIG regardless of what page you on tf . — laura jean covey 💕 (@xRubeezy) March 12, 2021

A white woman told y’all she’s a Vogue editor with 1,700 followers and 10 post and proceeded to tell y’all a black woman is lying...okay pic.twitter.com/q3ZKIujKay — Ari💛 (@stillpoppinsis) March 12, 2021

Just like we let y’all have y’all Vogue Italia moments, y’all couldn’t let Ari have this?! pic.twitter.com/Lkro8PeTiX — AB/G (@bibbygregory) March 12, 2021

girl boo...paid, featured, advertised who cares! She was in the vogue magazine. When you open the book and flip you see her right??? ok so why we still rambling. https://t.co/NzyRP3RUYH — Ari (@Ariellex1_) March 12, 2021

Fletcher also responded to her critics in a series of tweets over the past day, insisting she didn’t buy her way into the magazine. “Baby, if I could pay to be in VOGUE I would’ve been in there a long time ago,” she wrote. “People are truly sick. It’s so sad that people actually try to steal people joy. Play with the internet all you want, this is chess not checkers.”

Read Ari Fletcher’s tweets on the issue below.