New York fashion and apparel brand Aimé Leon Dore has unveiled its Fall/Winter ’21 collection, paying homage to its founder’s roots.

Inspired by Teddy Santis’ Greek lineage and reflecting it in the new pieces, the Fall/Winter collection delivers thick interwoven garments like sweaters, varsity jackets, puffer jackets, and even some hybrid outerwear that looks like a cross between a puffer and a hoodie. All pieces are built for the colder months, which the campaign highlights.

A promo video also taps into the cross-cultural influences of New York and Greece:

Santis founded Aimé Leon Dore in 2014. The creative director was born and raised in Queens by Greek immigrant parents and subsequently built his lifestyle brand in the city he’s from. Its flagship store is located on Mulberry Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. In an interview with END., Santis explained the origins of the brand’s name, and how his father grew up in Greece.

“The name for the brand was initially just aimé because I loved what it meant and how it resonated with me, but I couldn’t trademark it,” he said. “We then added Leon, meaning lion, which was my father’s nickname as a kid growing up in Greece. Dore is the last syllable of my name, Theodore.”

The first installment of Aimé Leon Dore’s Fall/Winter ’21 collection is due out Friday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. in-store and online. Check out some shots of the pieces from the campaign below.

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist