Sometimes you have your eye on that one coat or those kicks that go so well with an outfit you’ve been dying to wear. Other times, you’re browsing the Internet and you just have to have whatever it is you see! You find your size, drop it in your cart, and proceed to checkout only to realize the price is too steep to pay the full amount up front. (Listen, we’ve all been there.) Don’t stress! Afterpay’s got you.

Instead of removing the item out of your cart, Afterpay allows customers to make gradual payments over six weeks with no interest, which helps take the pinch out of pricey purchases. So if that coat you saw cost $200, after an initial $50 payment, the item gets shipped out immediately. So no more waiting until payday, when you can just Afterpay it! This “buy now, pay later” system is for the modern shopper who understands treating yourself shouldn’t mean you can’t purchase necessities.

And since its founding in 2014, customers can use Afterpay at well-known brands across the country. Places like Bed Bath & Beyond, Herschel Supply Co, UGG and SHEIN are just some of the retailers where Afterpay is accepted. So if you’re interested in how you can style your Afterpay items to best fit your aesthetic, check out how beauty, fashion and lifestyle creator Evelyn Ha makes it work.