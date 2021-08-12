Sometimes you have your eye on that one coat or those kicks that go so well with an outfit you’ve been dying to wear. Other times, you’re browsing the Internet and you just have to have whatever it is you see! You find your size, drop it in your cart, and proceed to checkout only to realize the price is too steep to pay the full amount up front. (Listen, we’ve all been there.) Don’t stress! Afterpay’s got you.
Instead of removing the item out of your cart, Afterpay allows customers to make gradual payments over six weeks with no interest, which helps take the pinch out of pricey purchases. So if that coat you saw cost $200, after an initial $50 payment, the item gets shipped out immediately. So no more waiting until payday, when you can just Afterpay it! This “buy now, pay later” system is for the modern shopper who understands treating yourself shouldn’t mean you can’t purchase necessities.
And since its founding in 2014, customers can use Afterpay at well-known brands across the country. Places like Bed Bath & Beyond, Herschel Supply Co, UGG and SHEIN are just some of the retailers where Afterpay is accepted. So if you’re interested in how you can style your Afterpay items to best fit your aesthetic, check out how beauty, fashion and lifestyle creator Evelyn Ha makes it work.
Fluff You $100: (4 payments of $25)
Whether chillin’ in the crib or headed to a bar, the UGG Fluff You slides are big on comfort and don’t skimp on design. Created in an assortment of colors to help reflect your personal style, they’re also made from the cozy UGGplush® wool blend with an ultra soft sheepskin insole. The Fluff You slides are a must for anyone looking to be comfortable and cool.
Little America Backpack $110: (4 payments of $27.50)
Let’s face it, we’ve got a lot of stuff we carry with us. That’s why we need a sturdy and stylish bag to keep our items secured. Enter Herschel Supply Co’s Little America backpack. Whether a student, an entry level employee or a CEO, this knapsack can handle everything one needs in a well-made carrier. And with several colors to choose from, carrying the world on your shoulders now can be stylish too!
Solid Round Neck Self Tie Bodycon Dress $19: (4 payments of $4.75)
Sometimes you want to look cute, other times it’s laundry day, either way you still have to get dressed. That’s where this Solid Round Neck Self-Tie Bodycon Dress from SHEIN comes in. The simple dress comes in several colors, so if you’re running errands on a spring day or someone hits the group chat with last minute brunch plans, this dress becomes your go-to for when you have places to get to.
Wild Sage Sofia 3-Piece Comforter Set: $80 (4 payments of $20)
For the college freshman looking to spruce up their dorm room or the high schooler in need of some new bedding, Bed Bath & Beyond’s Wild Sage Sofia 3-piece comforter set adds just the right amount of umph to a room. Available for twin size beds or even a king, the set—made of 100% cotton—includes a comforter and a standard pillow sham.
Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See http://www.afterpay.com for more details. Loans to California residents made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.