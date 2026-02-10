Wip Goes Luxury With New Bossi Collaboration

Wip is stepping into the luxury fashion space with a new Bossi collaboration.

As Wip CEO Richard Mumby explains, the pairing—brought to life with Chris Maggio campaign images inspired by tabloids from the 2000s—is a logical one due to Bossi’s status as a designer known for cultivating “real presence” in his work.

“Wip exists to fuel focus and power performance in the moments that matter most, something we refer to as the 25th hour,” Mumby said in a statement shared with Complex. “Bossi creates pieces with real presence, which made him the perfect partner to translate what energy feels like into fashion; bold, intentional, and built for people who shift between performance and style without compromise. We didn’t enter fashion to sell clothes, but to create something that stands out. The limited nature of the drop mirrors the momentum and intensity behind the brand.”

For those unfamiliar, Wip is an energy brand whose approach zeroes in on premium pouches featuring natural caffeine, thus enabling the “25th hour” Mumby spoke about. Bossi, meanwhile, is a luxury streetwear designer whose pieces have been seen on Justin Bieber and Playboi Carti, among other stars.