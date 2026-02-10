Wip Goes Luxury With New Bossi Collaboration

Wip is stepping into the luxury fashion space with a new Bossi collaboration.
As Wip CEO Richard Mumby explains, the pairing—brought to life with Chris Maggio campaign images inspired by tabloids from the 2000s—is a logical one due to Bossi’s status as a designer known for cultivating “real presence” in his work.
“Wip exists to fuel focus and power performance in the moments that matter most, something we refer to as the 25th hour,” Mumby said in a statement shared with Complex. “Bossi creates pieces with real presence, which made him the perfect partner to translate what energy feels like into fashion; bold, intentional, and built for people who shift between performance and style without compromise. We didn’t enter fashion to sell clothes, but to create something that stands out. The limited nature of the drop mirrors the momentum and intensity behind the brand.”
For those unfamiliar, Wip is an energy brand whose approach zeroes in on premium pouches featuring natural caffeine, thus enabling the “25th hour” Mumby spoke about. Bossi, meanwhile, is a luxury streetwear designer whose pieces have been seen on Justin Bieber and Playboi Carti, among other stars.
The Wip and Bossi linkup is a two-fold affair. First, the two are laughing a limited capsule comprised of just 20 pieces, including hoodies and tees. Each piece is embellished with rhinestones, with incorporations of Wip’s signature bright yellow aesthetic throughout.
Pieces from the limited collection start at $700 and top out at $1,750. The collection will be available via Wip here.
Additionally, Wip and Bossi are rolling out what’s described as a “broader collection,” giving a larger number of hopeful buyers a chance to take part in this unique pairing. The Wip Designed by Bossi Collection, as it’s been dubbed, boasts everything from tees to denim. Prices for this collection, available via Wip here, start at $45.
“We were excited to bring the BOSSI x WIP collaboration to life,” Alex Bossi, better known mononymously as Bossi, said in a statement shared with Complex. “As a brand that has never taken the traditional route, partnering with an energy company that challenges convention felt like a natural alignment.”