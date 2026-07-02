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Fried Rice Collection: How to Buy

The brand's latest pieces are available now on Complex.

A gray button-up shirt with long sleeves and multiple vertical fabric strips hanging from the front.
Complex

Fried Rice’s collection is available to shop on Complex.

Founded in New York, Fried Rice has built a reputation for workwear-influenced silhouettes that sit comfortably between utility and elevated streetwear. The brand’s latest pieces carry that thread forward, prioritizing construction and texture over logo-heavy branding.

The Strap Long Sleeve Button Up and matching Cargo Strap Pants are standout pieces from the collection, offered in a Lavender gray. Both items feature removable, adjustable straps that can be tied up or left hanging for versatile styling.

Also included in the collection are the Asymmetric Sleeve Crewneck in Washed Blue and Oversized Pocket Shorts in Oxblood.

Where to shop Fried Rice’s collection

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop Fried Rice on Complex.

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