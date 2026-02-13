Welcome to Complex Market LA

By now, everyone knows NBA All-Star Weekend is taking over Los Angeles. While the on-court action is a big draw, the first-ever Complex Market, which is powered by official partner Chase Freedom, is offering an equally enticing experience that combines hoops culture and fashion in an immersive, one-day shopping experience.
Don C. will host Complex Market as it takes over Ace & Mission Studios in the heart of DTLA on Saturday, February 14. The event will showcase over 30 carefully curated brands, artists, games, and celeb appearances, all combined for the discerning basketball fan.
Attend Complex Market to check out Chase Freedom’s Cashback Courts hoops activation, where fans can play games to win cash, enjoy some fine food, and catch a live taping of 7pm in Los Angeles with Carmelo Anthony and Kaz. There will be a Nike activation too, as well as heat from Jae Tips, and a Lobos 1707 Ranch bar with its own merch. Labels like leather jacket GOAT Jeff Hamilton, upcycling masters RCNSTRCT Studio, and "Bone Clog"-maker OM New York will also be there to elevate the experience, while Mr. Flower Fantastic is set to unveil his "Legacy Garden" floral installation.
With that in mind, here's a look at some of Complex Market's partners, brands, and can't-miss moments.
The Details:
Complex Market
Ace & Mission Studios - Lot L
1000 E 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90023
Sat. Feb. 14
10am to 8pm
Chase Freedom Cashback Courts
At Market, fan-favorite Cashback Courts is working with Complex once again. With past appearances at ComplexCon, Chase Freedom’s marquee hoops-centric activation is bringing high-stakes games and big-time talent to Ace & Mission Studios. At the Cashback Courts space, attendees can compete on the hardwood for up to $500 in cash, as well as ultimate bragging rights. Whoever puts it down hardest at Cashback Courts over All-Star Weekend will also be awarded a custom Jeff Hamilton leather jacket. Stars Kevin Hart, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul all plan to appear at Cashback Courts alongside USC’s JuJu Watkins, one of the finest talents in this next generation of hoopers. Bricks & Wood has also created custom tote bags for Cashback Courts, with attendees having the opportunity to get them airbrushed at the activation. And you know Chase Freedom cardholders will get some big perks here, including early access, one complimentary item from the food court, and a guaranteed gift from Bricks & Wood. Come through, test your jumper, and customize some rare merch.
Just Don
Don C couldn’t host Complex Market without bringing his own luxury sportswear brand too. His Chicago-based Just Don made its name with elevated takes on classic basketball shorts and luxury snapbacks, famous for their real python skin bills and straps. That legacy makes Just Don a no-brainer for Complex Market and its celebration of All-Star Weekend, where it will bring its heavy-gauge mesh hoops gear and true luxury hats to LA. While nothing’s set in stone, don’t be surprised if Just Don has something special to offer for ASW. After all, you don’t become the bridge between Chi-Town street style and high fashion runways without dropping some surprises along the way.
Nike
OG Nike heads know Swooshman. But if you're a little newer to the game, which is ok of course, let us put you on. Swooshman was a Nike superhero mascot first unveiled in 1997. Rocking a silver suit designed by Jose Fernandez, who also created the Batman Forever Batsuit, Swooshman was a short-lived phenomenon. But with his red Swooshes on that metallic cyber suit, he quickly became a cult classic, celebrated for his late '90s aesthetic and what-if potential. Now, Nike is bringing Swooshman to Fortnite, where he'll be a playable skin. To celebrate this monumental sneaker-gaming crossover, Nike and Fortnite are coming to Complex Market, where the sneakermaker will also unveil an all-new shoe. The catch? The new shoe doesn't drop until March, so you'll have to wait a bit to cop, but it's always fun to get a look at what's next.
Lobos 1707
Lobos 1707 Tequila is riding up to Complex Market to put on a premium, western Ranch-style activation that will serve as the ultimate DTLA hangout for hoops fans. With a fully immersive space, Lobos 1707 will offer games like pool and cards alongside a cash bar, allowing attendees to sip cocktails and kick back. There will also be a merch giveaway via a ring hook game. So try your luck for a chance to go home with exclusive Lobos Ranch merch, including leather-wrapped flasks, custom matchbooks, trucker caps, and playing cards. You never know who may show up to the Lobos Ranch, so buckle up, it's always a good time.
Jae Tips Savior Worldwide
Jae Tips started out as a rapper. When the merch he made to promote his rhymes began to move, he switched gears and decided to focus on that. Perhaps that outsider perspective is what’s made him such a color-story savant, mixing the unexpected in ways that almost shouldn’t work but do. Now, with his full Savior line long established in the game, plus a number of hyped Saucony collabs under his belt, Jae Tips is coming to Complex Market LA to do it big for basketball’s biggest weekend. Expect his drops to move, so don’t hesitate to cop.
Mr. Flower Fantastic’s “Legacy Garden”
No one moves like Mr. Flower Fantastic. The floral sculptor creates large-scale installations that are as magnificent as they are temporary. After all, fresh flowers only last so long. Therein lies the beauty and mystery of his work. At Market, Mr. Flower Fantastic has something special planned, unveiling his “Legacy Garden” installation. A celebration of hoops in flowers, his stunning floral display will contain larger-than-life basketball jerseys honoring the game’s legends. Like basketball itself, this space combines delicate beauty with intense energy, offering up a serene but intellectual environment for fans to chill out and talk hoops. Swing by the “Legacy Garden” to watch the future of basketball bloom before your eyes.
Google Pixel
Google is packing the full power of its Pixel 10 smartphones and bringing it to Complex Market to show attendees everything it can do. An interactive mural experience powered by Nano Banana, Google’s latest big leap in AI-driven image generation, will be the centerpiece of its activation at Complex Market. Google booth attendees can step in front of a minimalist backdrop, get snapped, then watch as Nano Banana instantaneously reimagines their image into a large-scale Complex Cover. Even better, once Nano Banana creates their Cover, Quick Share will send it directly to their devices so they can post it to the feed. It’s not magic, it’s Nano Banana in Gemini.
Momotoys
Momotoys has blazed its own trail in the hype marketplace by winning the bet that cute plushies can be just as irresistible as limited sneaker drops. The creative studio has made its “Momo and Buggy” characters into niche status markers, whether they come in the form of figurines, stuffed toys, or caps and T-shirts. Visit the Momotoys booth at Complex Market to get your hands on toys that are as valuable as art, or to snag something from its limited-edition merch capsules before other collectors clear the joint out.
Jeff Hamilton
Jeff Hamilton is an artist in leather, creating hand-cut masterpiece jackets that have graced the shoulders of MJ, Kobe, Drake, and A$AP Rocky. Hamilton’s ultra-detailed multicolored leather jackets will be on full display at Complex Market, each accompanied by his signature hand-signed plaques. Hamilton is also a basketball fan who's seen some of its best moments in-person, all of which he funnels into his work. It doesn’t get realer than this.
Bricks & Wood
While it's holding things down with custom totes at Chase Freedom’s Cashback Courts, Bricks & Wood will also have its own space at Complex Market. There, the Kacey Lynch-led South Central LA streetwear label will showcase the clothing and accessories that made it one of the crucial voices of the city’s culture. Make sure to show some love to this hometown favorite that’s built an international rep by honoring the City of Angels with reimagined workwear and premium knitwear.
OM New York
Clogs but make it fashion. That’s exactly what Octavious Marks has done with OM New York, which he launched in 2021. Its beloved, skeletal “Bone Clog” has become a must-have for those young, fashionable people who want to look good without having to tie their shoes. The line also offers sneakers, hoodies, and outerwear, all designed with bone and skull graphics, as well as other aggressive motifs borrowed from the worlds of tattooing and band merch. Step up to the OM New York booth at Market for a taste of NYC that brings equal parts grit and glam, just like the city that birthed the brand. Plus, these clogs are comfortable as heck.
iamkoko.la
iamkoko.la is coming to Complex Market to show off its Melrose reworked clothing flavor. With a slew of celeb collabs to its name, its own in-house line, and stacks of incredible reworked designer clothing, iamkoko.la has taken the traditionally masculine world of streetwear and flipped it on its head, injecting feminine silhouettes and girly vibes into the mix without losing any of the grit or grind. At Complex Market, come through for its basketball jersey corsets, halter tops, and other singular grails. No one else will be rocking what they’re stocking.
RCNSTRCT Studio
Los Angeles label RCNSTRCT Studio operates on its own "Reborn, Not Reused" mantra. With that strong philosophy in tow, Complex Market attendees can look forward to seeing its precise approach to upcycled vintage fashion on full display in LA. Come through to cop one-of-one denim pieces or functional patchwork masterpieces that feel equally utilitarian and artistic. No two RCNSTRCT Studio designs are the same, so whatever you pick up at Market will be yours alone. Doesn’t get rarer than that.
Almost Someday
Orange County’s Almost Someday AKA ALSO is hitting Complex Market to show that its sporty graphics and conscious craftsmanship pack a unique punch few brands can match. Since its founding in 2020, it has specialized in cut-and-sew streetwear that elevates its range into a full lifestyle line, covering everything from unique accessories to denim and chunky knits. Its aesthetic blends vintage hits with type-based graphics and modern silhouettes that resonate with fashion fans from Southern California, Europe, and Asia. Even better, ALSO is a true green company, adding carbon removal tech into its shipping logistics. Cop some ALSO at Market. You’ll look good and feel good.