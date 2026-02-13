Welcome to Complex Market LA

By now, everyone knows NBA All-Star Weekend is taking over Los Angeles. While the on-court action is a big draw, the first-ever Complex Market, which is powered by official partner Chase Freedom, is offering an equally enticing experience that combines hoops culture and fashion in an immersive, one-day shopping experience.

Don C. will host Complex Market as it takes over Ace & Mission Studios in the heart of DTLA on Saturday, February 14. The event will showcase over 30 carefully curated brands, artists, games, and celeb appearances, all combined for the discerning basketball fan.

Attend Complex Market to check out Chase Freedom’s Cashback Courts hoops activation, where fans can play games to win cash, enjoy some fine food, and catch a live taping of 7pm in Los Angeles with Carmelo Anthony and Kaz. There will be a Nike activation too, as well as heat from Jae Tips, and a Lobos 1707 Ranch bar with its own merch. Labels like leather jacket GOAT Jeff Hamilton, upcycling masters RCNSTRCT Studio, and "Bone Clog"-maker OM New York will also be there to elevate the experience, while Mr. Flower Fantastic is set to unveil his "Legacy Garden" floral installation.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of Complex Market's partners, brands, and can't-miss moments.

The Details:

Complex Market

Ace & Mission Studios - Lot L

1000 E 6th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90023

Sat. Feb. 14

10am to 8pm