Champion CMO Richard McLeod On The Company’s Creator’s Program

As the originator and standard of excellence in the hoodie category, Champion invented the hoodie for the sidelines more than 80 years ago and today, continues to be a staple in sports, style and culture. As a relentless innovator, Champion isn’t done contributing to the worlds of streetwear and fashion.
In June, the brand launched its second iteration of the Champion Creator’s Program, which celebrates the power, expression, and purpose of creators by awarding product blanks and up to $50,000 in funding for select projects. The company invites and encourages creators from all backgrounds and disciplines to apply for the chance to have Champion support on their project. Interested in applying? Visit champion-creators.com to submit an application, and head to champion.com/creators to learn more about last year’s winning projects
Champion also recently hosted the unveiling of its vaunted No Permission Collection at the Brooklyn Museum. Inspired by streetwear pioneers like BAPE and Supreme, which used blank Champion sweatshirts as canvases for early pieces, the label partnered with designers including Qaysean Williams, Kate Weinberg, Justin Mensinger, Cheatin Snakes, and Anna Molinari to reimagine and display one-of-one pieces.
To learn more about the Champion Creator’s Program, the No Permission Collection, and how both initiatives underscore the Champion What Moves You messaging, Complex recently spoke with Richard McLeod, Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Champion. The interview was edited for concision and clarity.
To kick things off, can you tell us about the Champion No Permission Collection?
Let's start with the exhibition that we had at the Brooklyn Museum on May 7. That was a way for us to unveil the No Permission Collection and inspire creativity for future Creators, no permission necessary. The one-day-only exhibition displayed one-of-a-kind Champion pieces from a variety of Creators that we partnered with. We were also able to showcase brands that have exemplified the No Permission ethos in their work. So BAPE, Pyrex, Supreme, and brands of the like were included at the event, showcasing pieces in which blank Champion products were used as the base of their work.That was the catalyst.
Then the Creators Program is something that we kicked off on June 17. And that's really about uncovering up-and-coming creators and providing them with resources to continue their work, whether it be through Champion blanks or through financial aid.
How do you see that No Permission ethos connecting earlier streetwear pioneers that used Champion blanks, like BAPE, with the newer Creators the company has worked with? And then, how do you extend that connection to the designers who will be applying to the Champion Creator's Program between now and July 17?
I think it's really about the mindset. Something that connects all of those designers together is their ability to go through adversity, push through, and focus in terms of having that as a driving force for their own creativity and not allowing external forces or things to tamper with their ability to move their craft forward. That's really what it's about. At the core of streetwear’s evolution lies a defiant spirit. One that is relentless, unbound by rules, expectations, or norms. As the brand that invented the world's-first hoodie and patented the Reverse Weave technology, the Champion Creators Program is our avenue to provide every creator a canvas to live their true purpose and a platform to tell their stories.
That makes sense. How have those streetwear pioneers and Champion Creators come back around and inspired the brand? I mean, Champion created the hoodie and patented Reverse Weave technology, and then you see it being utilized as a creative canvas, the creative canvas, by all these amazing, innovative brands and designers. That's certainly got to come back and inspire Champion. What's that been like from Champion's perspective?
I think Champion has inspired creators for a long time, but it’s certainly a two-way street. And I think that what you're seeing now is just that connection coming full circle and moving forward in terms of the people that we work with, whether they be known or up-and-coming. And what’s stayed consistent is the brand, right? From a quality standpoint, from our connection to culture and designers, creators still look to Champion as the brand of choice for developing their creativity and showcasing their talents. So I think that’s what we're seeing now in terms of some of the other partners that we are working with now. Even just coming out of Paris [Fashion Week], we worked with Undercover, which was great. We are working with N. Hoolywood, WTAPS, and Rick Owens. They still consider Champion a creative canvas for developing that expression for their brands.
For sure. And I mean, even my local skate shop uses the Reverse Weave hoodie. It’s just cool. It’s such a great staple.
The Reverse Weave is a staple. I think a lot of the work that you've seen from the past, the present, and some of the collaborations that we have coming up are about that consistency and inspiring the next generation. That's what it's about.
"We're a purpose-driven brand."
You touched on this a bit, but can you please explain the Champion Creator’s Program for Complex readers?
Of course. So we're in the second season of the Champion Creator’s Program and it's about celebrating the power, expression, and purpose of creators from various backgrounds, with us awarding deserving creators product blanks or funding. It's about projects that demonstrate innovation, community impact, scale, and creativity. Designers can apply on champion-creators.com. We have several judges who will select 10 creators from the UK, the US, and Australia. We have an expanded program this year. It kicked off June 17 and final applications must be in by July 17.
What is Champion looking for in Creator’s Fund applicants this year?
I'm not a judge personally. I'm trying to be impartial. I mentioned this a bit before, but it’s about how they express their vision. What do they stand for? In this next chapter of the brand, we’ve redefined what it means to be a Champion, changing the meaning from a title to a verb and challenging our community to Champion What Moves You. At the core of this brand mantra is one fundamental question: What do you champion? We’re paying close attention to intention, and how one’s unique creative endeavors Champion something they are passionate about and moves the needle forward on a grassroots or community scale. We want to see that purpose and passion come through clearly in the storytelling and the application that they put forward. How do they support the community and how are they driving impact at scale? And then of course, creativity. So it's kind of a mixture of things. I'm looking forward to seeing the applications for this year. Last year, we had just over 2,000 in the US only. So now that we've expanded the program, I’m excited to see how expression and creativity comes across from the various regions.
"We pride ourselves on playing that role of connectivity in communities everywhere."
One of the things you touched on there is also the role of community. Streetwear labels and many designers aren't just making clothes, they're making community. They’re making meaning for the community. Can explain a bit more about why that’s important to Champion?
When you look at Champion—an inspirational lifestyle brand born from sport—you look at our purpose, which is to inspire others. Not just to win but to champion a better tomorrow. We're a purpose-driven brand. When you tie “Champion What Moves You” all together, community is a part of championing a better tomorrow, because they’re synonymous with each other. Our mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose. We want to be the inspiration for creators and self-expression by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities. I think being that canvas not just in the literal sense as a premier brand for blank products, but also as a supporter of creators on a financial and exposure level is what allows us to stay true to our ethos and be authentic to what we believe in as a brand. Community is a critical element to that overall effort.
To close out, why do you think the Champion hoodie remains vital so many years after it was invented?
The hoodie is an icon. It's stood the test of time, but also it's been a statement piece within culture. At the heart of the No Permission collection and our global brand campaign, Champion What Moves You, is the fact that Champion, by way of its versatile blank products like the hoodie, is the ultimate canvas for creativity. It’s served as a blank canvas for creators, sports teams, organizations and institutions for over 80 years. We pride ourselves on playing that role of connectivity in communities everywhere. Its place in culture is only matched by its quality. It’s stood the test of time and we continue to innovate, but around our history and heritage. It's a staple and I think its relevance continues today. So again, I’m excited that we still have the opportunity to connect the brand to the culture today.