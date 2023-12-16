Whatever The Occasion Fred Meyer Jewelers Has All Your Jewelry Needs

It’s the holiday season, which means if you didn’t have time to catch up with friends and family throughout the year, now is your chance. This is also when you show those you love just how much you care about them. Gifts are the best way to let those closest to you know they’re appreciated, and there’s no better gift than a piece of jewelry.
Fred Meyer Jewelers knows this and has helped customers find the perfect present for more than 50 years. They’re your one-stop shop for all your jewelry wants and needs no matter what your budget. Whether someone’s just beginning their collection or they’re a jewelry connoisseur, Fred Meyer Jewelers makes the experience of shopping for any piece exciting, fun, and more importantly, approachable.
Finding the perfect piece can be tough, but don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out a few of our favorite earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, which we're sure will become some of your favorites as well.
Diamond 18” Necklace in 10K Yellow Gold
$219
They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but really, diamonds are everyone’s best friend! This 18” necklace in 10K yellow gold comes with a round diamond in a pear-shaped bezel miracle plate setting. This piece is so unique, who wouldn’t want it to be their bestie?
Diamond X Ring in 10K Yellow Gold
$399
This diamond ring features an intricate x design which may act as an icebreaker at any social event this holiday season. The eye-catching 10K yellow gold houses the 1/10 carat total weight round diamonds, ensuring this ring will become your new favorite piece within your collection.
Diamond 7.25” Tennis Bracelet in 14K Yellow Gold
$999
Sometimes you just want to make a subtle statement and the best way to do that is with a tennis bracelet. This 14K yellow gold bracelet featuring 1 carat total weight round diamonds has just enough sparkle to be eye catching without outshining anyone else.
Let Love Grow Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold
$600
Not sure what to get your mom, sister or fiance? Get them a pair of diamond stud earrings. These 1/2 carat total weight round lab-grown diamonds set in 14K white gold are the perfect gift for any woman in your life. Every woman needs, wants and wears stud earrings. And since they're lab-grown you get the same sparkle and elegance of an earth-mined diamond, for a more affordable price. It's a win-win!
1 ct. tw. Diamond Hoop Earrings in 10K White Gold
$799
Sometimes you want to take your ‘fit' to the next level and the best way to do that is with a pair of diamond hoop earrings. These 20mm hoops equipped with 1 carat total weight bring the right amount of oomph and style to any look.
PRIMO Elite® Men's 1 ct. tw. Diamond 8.5" Bracelet in 10K Yellow Gold
$1,799
You don’t have to be the loudest man in the room to make the biggest fashion statement, and the PRIMO Elite® Men’s diamond bracelet lives up to that. The 1 carat total weight round diamonds set in 10K yellow gold is the epitome of class, style and elegance for any man.
PRIMO Elite® Men's Onyx 8.5" Bracelet in Sterling Silver
$399
Some men aren’t the flashy type. Some like their jewelry clean and simple, which makes the PRIMO ELITE® Men’s Onyx Bracelet in sterling silver the perfect gift. Worn with jeans to add a bit of detail or a tux to offer the same effect, this bracelet will become a staple in any man’s collection and everyday life.
All products are independently selected by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales from the links on this page if you decide to shop them.