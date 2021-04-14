A BATHING APE®️’s biggest-ever store has just opened in London’s Mayfair.

After the opening was delayed due to the UK lockdown restrictions, the store—which is situated on Conduit Street—finally opened its doors this week and we now have a first look inside the all-new, 7,000 sqft space.

The BAPE STORE® LONDON represents the full evolution of the brand through four stories of in-line and collaboration apparel, footwear and accessories. The expansive space arrives with a clean and contemporary design approach, with added touches of signature BAPE® logos, BAPE® CAMO patterns and motifs from the Japanese imprint’s 25-year history.

A collection of limited-edition collectors’ items, including the new UK exclusive colourway of the classic BAPE camo print, and collabs with the likes of Mastermind will be available. The full range of the A BATHING APE® brand is on display within the store, including a showcase of BABY MILO® and BAPY® items on basement level, while BAPE®, BAPE BLACK® and MR. BATHING APE® lines can be found throughout the four-story building.

BAPE STORE® LONDON is located on 24-25A Conduit Street, Mayfair, London, W1S 2XU UK. Opening times are 10am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Get a closer look inside the new BAPE STORE® LONDON below and head to the A BATHING APE®️ website for more info.