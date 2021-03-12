Atlanta’s 6lack has joined forces with the innovative Chinatown Market to deliver his own set of hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and tees as a part of the streetwear brand’s Design Freestyle.

If there’s one thing about 6lack, he loves hot sauce. During a freestyle session, the artist talked about his brand 600 Degrees and how he’s been using hot sauce since he was a kid, adding flavor to foods he didn’t like. He also said he wanted to make his own hot sauce brand because he felt there was no point in talking about something so much if he didn’t have some ownership behind it.

just so we're clear its @6lack not sixlack not SLACK its BLACK get it right pic.twitter.com/1aeEOfYQrZ — CHINATOWN MARKET (@ChinatownMarket) March 11, 2021

Speaking on own style, 6lack said he likes to keep things simple when picking fits but will add some flare when he wants. His designs reflect his sensibility, with hot sauce-inspired flames and chili peppers visible on most of the pieces.

6lack’s Chinatown Market Design Freestyle pieces are currently available to purchase on Chinatown Market’s website, and you can score his hot sauce here. Check out some of the pieces below.